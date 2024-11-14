‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard celebrates a major milestone with husband Chris Bassett

‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett is officially a parent

Candiace Dillard Bassett is officially a parent! The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star and her husband, Chris Bassett, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett, on October 3. She shared the news earlier this week in an exclusive interview with People, published on Wednesday, November 13. "He is just the cutest little thing," Candiace told the outlet. "Chris and I couldn't be happier. It's so cliché to say, but he's brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It's pure love!"

Candiace, who had announced her pregnancy in April, added, "I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have." While this is Candiace’s first child, her husband Chris is already a father to three children from two previous relationships—Owen, 22, Mateo, 14, and Naia, 10. According to Chris's Instagram bio, he's a food and beverage consultant, private chef, and "awful golfer." A Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef and Level I USAA sommelier, Chris now channels his expertise into catering and private cooking classes. Chris used to co-own a barbecue restaurant, Myron Mixon's Pitmaster BBQ in Arlington, Virginia before the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he sold the business in August 2020 to focus on catering and cooking classes.

What does 'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett's son's name mean?

'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett's son's name, Jett, has Hebrew origins and translates to "excellence" and "abundance." During the interview, she shared, "The meaning of his name was really important to me. I mean, there were a lot of names I liked that had meanings I did not like, so that just automatically tossed them out. But as soon as I read the meaning of his name, I was like, 'This is it. This is his name." She also revealed that throughout her pregnancy, every name she suggested was dismissed by Chris as sounding like "nepo baby names." As for why Jett has two middle names, Candiace explained, "I'm extra."

'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett's son's name, Jett, comes from Hebrew (Instagram/@therealcandiace)

'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett didn't want her son to be an Aquarius

Candiace, who has previously voiced her desire to be a mother, went through a "successful egg retrieval," allowing the couple to harvest six embryos. From there, it was all about timing. The decision even included considering the baby’s zodiac sign, as Candiace revealed on BravoTV.com. "I don't need an Aquarius or Gemini in my house." It seems her wish was granted as her baby is a Libra.

'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett had announced her pregnancy in April (Instagram/@therealcandiace)

Why did Candiace Dillard Bassett leave 'RHOP'?

Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her exit from 'RHOP' in March 2024 after six seasons as a Housewife. Speaking about her decision to step away, the "Drive Back" singer told People, "As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey." She continued, "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."