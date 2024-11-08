RHODubai's future hangs in the balance as Bravo's popular show is put on pause

'RHODubai' is the first international iteration of the Bravo franchise

DUBAI, UAE: It's tough news for the 'Real Housewives of Dubai' fans: Bravo's hit show won’t be airing new episodes anytime soon. Since its debut on June 1, 2022, the show has released two seasons, quickly earning a devoted fanbase eager for more. The main cast, featuring Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali, and Caroline Stanbury, brought a unique blend of luxury and drama that made the franchise’s first international installment a standout.

According to Us Weekly, the show has been "put on pause," with the cast reportedly informed only a few days ago. Notably, Bravo has yet to confirm or comment on the pause, and no timeline for the hiatus has been announced, leaving fans uncertain about when the show might return. There has also not been any news about whether the network is ending the spinoff for good.

While the reasons for the pause aren’t clear, breaks like this often happen due to production schedules, cast availability, or changes in network plans. So, 'RHODubai' might be making adjustments to keep its momentum strong. Thus, while disappointing, this pause could lead to an even bigger, bolder return for the show.

Will 'RHODubai' return for another season?

Bravo has taken similar breaks with shows like 'Real Housewives of Miami' and 'Real Housewives of New York', both of which came back with fresh energy and revamped formats. This pattern suggests that 'RHODubai' is also likely to return. Given RHONY's success as one of Bravo’s top franchises, this pause could set 'RHODubai' up for a similar comeback. With RHODubai's strong viewership, much like Bravo’s other popular spinoffs, there are positive signs pointing to its return.

Caroline Brooks speaks out amidst the 'RHODubai' rumors

Caroline Brooks stepped up to squash rumors about 'RHODubai' being canceled, taking to social media to clear things up.“Not sure where all of these #RHODubai rumors are coming from. Bravo hasn’t announced anything and our ENTIRE cast hasn’t been told anything,” Brooks posted on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22. "So I thought I might share that since there are people ‘teasing’ and ‘debunking’ rumors. Just saying it’s giving THIRSTY calm down.”

She followed up with another tweet, urging fans not to trust internet gossip. "Hopefully an announcement is made soon but for now, everyone hold your horses. Calm down," she added.

Is 'RHOdubai' better than 'RHONY'?

Amidst the cancellation rumors, it’s possible that 'RHODubai' is proving to be even more popular than 'RHONY'. The second season of the spinoff sparked a divided response online, with some fans praising it as an improvement over the first, while others felt it was missing something. While RHONY's Season 14 premiere drew 1.7 million viewers, RHODubai’s ratings remain relatively low, with less than a million across all platforms. However, this could be due to 'RHODubai' not having the same level of promotion and fanbase as 'RHONY', which has had more press coverage. Notably, despite being one of the franchise's OGs, 'RHONY' is still struggling with viewership.