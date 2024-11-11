Mia Thornton pulls out all the stops with Princess Diana-inspired wedding to secure her spot on 'RHOP'

RHOP's Mia Thornton seeks a more traditional engagement ring in the future

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: Gordon Thornton, Mia Thornton's former husband, and Mia are still navigating their separation. The star of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' has continued to flaunt her life with her lover, Incognito, better known as Inc, despite this.

Naturally, Mia is working through some of the challenges left by Gordon. Perhaps living in the same building wasn’t the best decision. Nonetheless, Mia is focused on her future with Inc.

'Mia Thornton is trying her best to secure her spot on 'RHOP' (Bravo)

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton's not being subtle with her engagement demands

Gordon, Mia's ex, has been described by Mia as a "predator." To avoid any encounters, she's taking steps to ensure that she and Inc don't cross paths with him in their building. However, she mentioned that co-parenting their two children is going smoothly. Additionally, Mia's boyfriend, Inc., has requested a paternity test for her son Jeremiah due to the overlap between her past relationship with Gordon and her current one with him.

The thought of all this drama is exhausting. Despite everything, Mia is happily focusing on her future with Inc, even considering the possibility of a marriage proposal. Regarding her possible engagement ring, Mia told The Daily Dish, "I want something a little more simple." "I actually want a solitaire, princess cut," she added.

"I say little, but not real little. But something that’s a little bit modest that I won’t have to worry about losing in the laundry. ‘Cause I’ve done that," Mia added. Mia wearing a "modest" ring is not something we can imagine.

RHOP's Mia Thornton is looking forward to engagement with Inc (Instagram/@datboyinc)

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton teases wedding with Inc

Mia has everything planned out in case she and Inc decide to get married. 'RHOP' star remarked, "I think my wedding to Inc would be the first wedding that I’m gonna have in a church." "Inc is very much more so into his faith. So I think we would do it under God in the right way."

What about her dress? Mia is aiming high. "I think I’m gonna go for more of a traditional, Princess Diana, long train, four feet down the aisle. Like, go all out. Because it will be my last wedding," she remarked. "If this one doesn’t work out, then I’m going to be a 40-year-old, or I should say 50-year-old old maid," Mia continued.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton wants to channel Prince Diana for her wedding to Inc (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton trying to secure a spot on 'RHOP' with a complicated threesome relationship

Mia's entrance is never one to go unnoticed. Making an impact and telling amazing stories are two things that the imposing former adult entertainment-turned-reality personality takes great pleasure in.

Fans were taken aback when Mia joined the cast of 'RHOP' in Season 6 because, in contrast to the socially elite Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, or the former beauty queens Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett, her history wasn't perfect or predictable. Indeed, there were many enigmatic and even ominous aspects of Mia.

Although it's common in the Housewives series to be married to a man who is more than twenty years older than you, something was unsettling and perhaps dubious about Mia and her husband Gordon's connection. Mia swiftly became the black sheep of Potomac, infamous for her offensive comments that seemed to be based in some sort of reality and were directed at both herself and other people.

Due to her unapologetic habit of telling bald-faced lies, even reality TV mogul Carlos King dubbed her "Mia-be-lying" on his 'Reality With the King' podcast. Can she maintain her place in the series with her engagement to Inc? Time will tell.

RHOP's Mia Thorntonjuggles life with current BF, Inc, and ex-husband, Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton/@datboyinc)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 PM ET, with next-day episodes available for streaming on Peacock.