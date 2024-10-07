'SEAL Team' may be over, but here's how you can still watch all your favourite actors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: After seven successful seasons, Paramount+'s military drama 'SEAL Team' has concluded, leaving behind a rich and enduring legacy for its fans. The show, which premiered on CBS on September 27, 2017, follows the story of the Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the United States Naval Special Forces, as they organize and execute high-stakes operations around the globe.

While 'SEAL Team' is well-known for its tightly woven storyline and realistic military missions, it is commendable for also highlighting mental health issues, such as Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), among military personnel. Fans will certainly miss the show, which boasts an exceptional cast. If you’re wondering how to cope with the absence of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), let's take a look at the list where you can still watch all your favorite actors after SEAL Team's finale.

David Boreanaz

David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes, the leader of the Bravo Team, in 'SEAL Team.' Throughout the last season, Hayes grappled with mental health challenges, but thanks to the resolution in the final episode, he was able to move forward from his past. Yes, it is an undeniable truth that Boreanaz will always be remembered as your beloved Hayes, but now that 'SEAL Team' has ended, you may revisit his previous work to appreciate the man more.

Boreanaz’s captivating presence was showcased in the 1997 hit series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and its spin-off 'Angel'. Boreanaz was also a member of the long-running procedural drama 'Bones,' where his charm truly shone. His other notable acting performances include 'The Hard Easy,' 'The Crow: Wicked Prayer,' 'The Mighty Macs', and 'These Girls,' among others.

Neil Brown Jr.

Neil Brown Jr. played Ray Perry, who ultimately ended his military career and moved to Spenser House in the final season of 'SEAL Team'. Brown Jr. made his acting debut in 1995 in an episode of 'WMAC Masters'. Since then, Brown Jr. has pursued new opportunities in television and movies. If you miss Ray's charm, you may catch him in HBO's 'Insecure', where he plays Chad Kerr.

In addition, he appeared in the 2008 film 'Fast & Furious' as Malik Herzon. Other notable roles include performances in 'Straight Outta Compton,' 'City of Lies,' 'Sand Castle', and more.

AJ Buckley

In the final episode of 'SEAL Team,' AJ Buckley's character Sonny Quinn bids farewell to the Bravo squad and embarks on a new journey with the love of his life, Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks). If you’d like to see more of Buckley in action, you can catch him in 'CSI: NY', where he played lab worker Adam Ross.

In addition, Buckley has appeared in popular series such as 'Supernatural' and 'Home Sweet Hell.' Buckley has also lent his voice to popular animation productions such as 'Nash in the Good Dinosaur,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,' and 'Wolverine and the X-Men,' among others.

Raffi Barsoumian

Raffi Barsoumian's character, Omar Hamza, saw significant character development in the last season of 'SEAL Team' where he took over as the new head of the Bravo Team from Hayes. The talented actor who faced the camera for the first time in 2011 for the short movie 'White Table' has also appeared in six episodes of the hugely popular 'The Vampire Diaries.'

Fans may also appreciate Barsoumian's acting abilities in 'The Code.' His major acting credits include 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow,' 'The Rest of Us,' and 'Shameless,' among others.

Beau Knapp

Drew Franklin, played by Beau Knapp, was the most recent addition to the show. Initially, he appeared nonchalant and uninterested in the Bravo Team, but as the show progressed, the reason for his behavior became clear. By the end of the show, he had developed a close bond with the Bravo Team.

If you want to see more of Knapp's work, you can see him in 'The Signal,' where he portrayed the character of Jonah Breck. For a look at him in a more negative role, you can watch the 2018 film 'Death Wish.' His other significant acting roles include 'Mosquito State,' 'The Good Lord Bird,' and 'Shots Fired,' among others.

A still from 'SEAL Team' Season 7

