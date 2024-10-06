'SEAL Team' Season 8 and a movie were planned, so why did the massive hit decide to end at Season 7?

Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team' offers a raw and authentic adventure into the lives of SEALs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With Season 7's satisfying ending, viewers are left wondering about the future of their favorite characters on Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team.' After seven seasons of successfully portraying the lives of Navy SEALs, viewers are anticipating the eighth season.

However, despite widespread anticipation from fans, our favorite Bravo squad will not return since the seventh season is officially the final installment of the famous show, bringing an end to the era of the military drama. If rumor mills are to be believed, the creators were confident in the eighth season, but things did not go as planned.

What was the reason behind the 'SEAL Team' cancellation?

In November 2023, it was announced that 'SEAL Team' would conclude with its seventh season, and the previously planned 'SEAL Team' movie, which was designed to expand the show's universe, has been secretly shelved as per Radio Times.

As per reports, executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack expressed thanks for portraying stories about military members' bravery and commended the show's cast, staff, and veterans. Allegedly, 'SEAL Team' looks to have simply run its course, as do many long-running series. In the United States, the series moved from CBS to Paramount+, where it was eventually terminated by the streaming service.

What does David Boreanaz have to say about 'SEAL Team' cancellation?

David Boreanaz, who also serves as an executive producer, spoke about his choice to discontinue 'SEAL Team' after Season 7 in a conversation with Collider.

Boreanaz shared his reflections on being part of the show and expressed his joy in highlighting important issues faced by military personnel. Boreanaz stated that he was physically and psychologically prepared for 'SEAL Team' to end with Season 7.

How to stream 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

