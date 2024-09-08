'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 7 Preview: Jason Hayes might hang his boots for good

Season 7 of 'SEAL Team' establishes how Jason Hayes decided to step back from his leadership duties due to his mental health issues

BANGKOK, THAILAND: With each new episode, the tension is escalating in 'SEAL Team' Season 7, which is also the final season of the fan-favorite show. As shown in Episode 6, Jason Hayes's (David Boreanaz) TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) has finally caught up to him, and to not let anybody else know about it, the man takes leave from the Bravo Team and returns home to care for his ailing son Michael Hayes, aka Mikey (Ammon Jacob Ford) after a surgery. However, the latest episode sheds light on how devastated Hayes feels and casts a shadow on his return to the Bravo Team.

Bravo Squad, on the other hand, is suffering following Hayes's departure, but it has continued to rely on Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.). However, the most recent episode leaves the squad on their own without the leadership of Ray and Hayes. In a dire scenario, things take a severe turn; with the lives of the Bravo team on the line, the new leader steps in and makes a daring choice, demonstrating that the Bravo Team will continue to thrive regardless of the circumstances.

What to expect from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 7?

The sixth episode of 'SEAL Team' was loaded with a variety of emotions and thrills, indicating that the next few episodes of the show would leave you with strong feelings.

1. When will Jason Hayes return to 'SEAL Team'?

Hayes has returned home after experiencing TBI symptoms, but his life is once again turned upside down when his son Mikey accidentally overdoses. Turns out, the youngster who had surgery demanded painkillers from Hayes, but he refused due to dependence difficulties. Later, when his buddy Dough visits him, Mikey swallows a tablet, which was most likely narcotics supplied to Dough by his wrestling seniors.

As Mikey becomes very ill in his hospital, Hayes is devastated, feeling as if he cannot combine being a parent and the head of the Bravo Team. This provides a subliminal message that Hayes just like Ray may choose to retire and pursue a regular life with his family. While I am certain that the creators will have something befitting to bid farewell to the iconic character of Hayes, I also want him to bid his duties goodbye and just take care of himself.

2. Will Omar Hamza be able to manage his leadership role in the 'SEAL Team'?

Following Hayes and Ray's departure from the Bravo Team, Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian) assumes the leadership position. While he struggled at first, he eventually got the hang of it and effectively led the crew out of a perilous situation. While it may seem judgmental, it is clear that Omar's leadership will encounter several obstacles in future episodes.

Omar must first prove himself to the seniors in the army and then convince them that he is competent at handling the role of leader. It is probable that Ray and Hayes, the squad's senior members, may vote in support of Omar as the future leader.

3. What are the Bravo Team's next steps?

After the Bravo Team successfully apprehends Jun, Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) informs Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand) that the team is returning because the Chinese government has also requested Jun's extradition, and as the man is a Chinese national, their request will likely be prioritized, rendering all of the Bravo Team's efforts in vain. However, Blackburn assures Davis that the dynamics between the DEA and the Bravo Team provide proof of concept for integrated work, making the scenario a true win-win.

So, with the Bravo Team finally returning, it's feasible that we'll get to see more of their personal lives. Ray's retirement preparations, some insight into Drew Franklin's (Beau Knapp) family, and, of course, the resolution of the long-standing relationship between Sonny Quinn (A J Buckley) and Davis. It will be an excellent sign-off, to say the least.

When and how to watch 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 7?

The seventh episode of 'SEAL Team', titled 'Mission Creep,' will air on Sunday, September 15, and will be penned by Tom Mularz.

