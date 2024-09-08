5 things 'SEAL Team' must do in Season 7 to give the show its perfect finale

Paramount+'s 'SEAL Team' is a military drama that chronicles the challenges faced by an elite unit of Navy SEALs during dangerous missions

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'SEAL Team'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the seventh and last season of the popular series 'SEAL Team' now airing, there are various things that die-hard fans are looking forward to with the conclusion of the show. The creative brainchild of Benjamin Cavell, 'SEAL Team' has been enticing fans's hearts since its debut on September 27, 2017.

From startling developments to the deaths of cherished characters, 'SEAL Team' fans have seen it all, so it's only appropriate that they get a beautiful conclusion to their favorite show. From fresh revelations to character development, let's explore 5 things that creators may do to create a great send-off to the beloved show.

1. Will Drew Franklin opens up about his past in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

David Boreanaz, A J Buckley, Beau Knapp, and Raffi Barsoumian in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

Drew Franklin (Dylan Walsh) is an enigmatic character who joined the Bravo Team in Season 7. Despite the best efforts of Percival 'Sonny' Quinn (AJ Buckley) and Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian), Drew appeared not interested in working with the Bravo team. However, he ultimately admits his hesitation to connect with Bravo in Season 7 Episode 5 as Drew talks of losing his whole squad, Echo, during an operation in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, when they entered a house that detonated, killing everyone.

Drew, who was gone at the time, is still remorseful about losing his comrades, which explains his hesitation to open up to the Bravo Team. It would be fascinating to watch Drew finally feel at ease in the Bravo Team and connect with his teammates. Furthermore, Drew's familial lineage has been revealed to be as colorful as one can imagine in Season 7. So, it would be interesting to know what the big deal was with the family before the conclusion of the final season.

2. What will happen with the Malaysia mission in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr, and Raffi Barsoumian in a still from 'SEAL Team' (cbs/@montybrinton)

We have seen the Bravo Team pivot from thwarting terrorist attacks to now working to combat the narcotics trade in 'SEAL Team' Season 7. It all began after being on the bench for long following their rebellion in the sixth season, the Bravo team was finally reinstated to get to the bottom of the fentanyl business. We've watched the team attempt to figure out what's going on, and in the process, they rescue their person of interest, Jun Li Lin's confidant Han, and her family from being tortured by drug mafias.

The real aim is to link Chinese citizen Jun, who has strong ties with Beijing, to the fentanyl business, which might lead them to confront China on an international scale and we have seen the Bravo Team's hard work to get there. While the team has taken on difficult missions and obstacles in the past, the fentanyl assignment is likely to be their last one, which fans will relish for the longest. So, with Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) gone, the Bravo Team must handle things themselves to ensure Bravo wins again.

3. Why does Jason Hayes leave the Bravo Team in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in 'Seal Team' (cbs/@montybrinton)

Ever since the start of Season 7 of 'SEAL Team' it looks like Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is fighting his own demons, which get triggered in Episode 2 when he kills a terrorist in Sweden. Things quickly escalate when he sees bloody images every time he kills someone, indicating that his TBI has worsened.

Furthermore, his sudden decision to return to the operation in Episode 5 of 'SEAL Team,' was a stunning one as this was a first for him since he had never left in the middle of a deployment, leaving his teammates perplexed. Hopefully, Hayes will get the finest possible treatment, allowing him to recover and join the Bravo Team, leading to their victory.

4. Where is Stella Baxter in 'SEAL Team'?

Alona Tal as Stella Baxter in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

One of the most tragic deaths on 'SEAL Team' has to be that of Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), who unfortunately dies in Season 6 of the show, leaving viewers with a hole in their hearts. However, despite Clay's death, we have yet to see what is going on with his wife Stella Baxter (Alona Tal).

While Stella is devastated by her husband's heartbreaking death, Season 7 has failed to provide any fresh updates on her and her son Brian Spenser's doings. It would be fascinating to see what the family is up to these days and will serve as an ideal send-off for Clay, the show's famous character.

5. What could be the future of Sonny Quinn & Lisa Davis in 'SEAL Team' Season 7?

A J Buckley and Toni Trucks in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@cbs)

This duo needs a happy ending in Season 7 of 'SEAL Team,' since they are ideal for one another. As we have previously seen, the complex relationship between Sonny and Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) struck rock bottom in Season 6, but Episode 10 showed that there is still a spark between them.

Officially, things are still at a halt, so seeing Sonny and Lisa living in their happy ending would be the perfect way to say farewell to our favorite characters. Furthermore, Sonny's recent personal progress may result in better judgments in their relationship, allowing it to bloom beyond any constraints.

How to stream 'SEAL Team'?

The final season of 'SEAL Team' promises to deliver intense action and emotional depth (@primevideo)

The program is accessible on Paramount+. You must, however, have an exclusive streaming service membership. For just $5.99 per month, you may access a wide collection of on-demand videos and watch live episodes.

The Premium Plan is $11.99 per month. It includes all of the Essential Plan's features, an ad-free experience, access to more exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new content for offline watching.

'SEAL Team' trailer