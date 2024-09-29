As 'SEAL Team' nears the end fans are shredding their fingernails about the fate of one character

Jason and Drew embark on one last mission before Paramount+'s military drama 'SEAL Team' concludes its run

Contains spoilers for 'SEAL Team' Season 7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'SEAL Team' Season 7 is nearing its finale and fans aren't ready. The ongoing season would mark the end of the beloved military drama that has been entertaining us since 2017. In Episode 9 of ‘SEAL Team' Season 7, Jason Hayes (David Borenanaz) is determined to stop the deadly fentanyl trade. The mission is important for personal reasons and he would do anything to take down Ramon Nazario.

Jason's son Mikey overdosed on fentanyl in Episode 6 and the tragedy has been weighing heavily on him. He bottled up his feelings for a long time, until the yatch incident when he realized that needs to open up. Episode 7 delivers one of the most emotional moments as Jason and Drew (Beau Knapp) bond over their grief. As fans eagerly await for the finale season, they express what is bothering them the most.

'SEAL Team' fans hope for a 'happy ending'

David Boreanaz in a still from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 (@paramount+)

The fact that the show is coming to an end is itself an emotional moment for fans. On top of it, they can't watch anything bad happening to the protagonists. Jason, in particular, has been through a lot lately. Ever since Mikey's overdose incident, Jason has been pushing himself away from Mandy (Jessica Paré) and his two children. He believes that he is needed on the mission more than at home, which ultimately leads him onto a path of self-destruction.

He has been having nightmares about the first person he killed, which eventually worsens his mental state. However, he is too adamant to back out of mission which puts him in a dangerous spot.

A worried fan took to X and wrote, "Jason better gets his shit together if he doesn't, he will lose Mandy," while another added, "Yeah. I hope nothing bad happens to Jason or Mandy or any of the guys."

Ahead of the finale, another fan added that he's "hoping it’s a happy ending!!"

"I can’t believe we only have one episode left of SEAL Team. I’m not ready to say goodbye! 9 has got me thinking. Not sure where Jason Hayes is going to end up!" a fan wrote wondering about the fate of Jason in the series.

What to expect in 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 10?

A still from 'SEAL Team' Season 7 (@paramount+)

In Episode 9 of 'SEAL Team' Season 7, Bravo finds out that Curtis isn't an informant of DEA or any other US government agency, but instead, he is a traitor. Meanwhile Nazario is also captured amid the dangerous mission led by Ray, Omar, Sonny, Brock, and Trent. Jason and Drew are ordered to track down Ross Curtis.

Up ahead, Jason and Drew's final mission will remain in focus. However, it would be interesting to see if they succeed or fail before heading back home with the rest of the Bravo team. We also hope that Jason deals with his emotional turmoil and reconnects with the family. Since it's the finale episode, we expect that all storylines are tied up neatly to give us a satisfying conclusion.

'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 10 will air on Paramount+ next Sunday, October 6.