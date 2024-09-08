'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6 Ending Explained: Who is the new leader of Bravo Team

'SEAL Team' Season 7 explores Bravo team actively working with DEA to combat drug trade

Contains spoilers 'SEAL Team' for Season 7 Episode 6

BANGKOK, THAILAND: A new day, a new challenge, and this time, the Bravo Team has to do a more dangerous operation without their seniors Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr) in the latest episode of 'SEAL Team' Season 7. As the current season is the final one of the show, things are escalating quickly, with character interactions shifting and, of course, a new leadership for Bravo on the horizon. In Episode 6, the Bravo Team is asked to get Jun Yilin from Cambodia, and because America does not have an extradition treaty with the country, the squad must get the man skillfully and without being noticed.

In addition, the team must wait for the extradition request to be approved before they can transport Jun to Thailand. As per the situation, Ray chooses to stay behind to obtain permission to get Jun in Thailand. So, with Ray staying behind and Hayes absent in action, the stakes are high for the Bravo Team, as they struggle to flourish under a new commander.

Who is the new Bravo Team leader on 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6?

Raffi Barsoumian in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

After it is established that Ray will remain behind, the leadership of the Bravo Team is delegated to Omar Hamza (Raffi Barsoumian), who is first delighted but quickly feels underconfident due to his bad experiences. Feeling upset with his weak decision-making abilities, he confides in Drew Franklin (Beau Knapp), who instead urges him to do his best since the team is still alive and healthy because of his leadership decisions, which makes Omar happy.

In the following scene, Ray is telling Hayes about the tricky ordeal, but the latter abruptly cuts off connection as Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré) arrives at the hospital. It turns out that Hayes's son Michael Hayes, aka Mikey (Ammon Jacob Ford) accidentally overdosed and is in the hospital, and Mandy arrives to comfort Hayes.

In the following scene, while the permission is still pending, Ray informs the Bravo Team about the oncoming assault from the enemy team, which has also blocked their communication, causing Ray to panic. Ray then tells Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) about it, who advises him not to panic the team but to trust them.

Did the Bravo team squad succeed in their mission in 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 6?

David Boreanaz, A J Buckley, Beau Knapp, and Raffi Barsoumian in a still from 'SEAL Team' (@paramount+)

The Bravo Team, led by Omar, defeats their assulators and flees for the borders, but as soon as they hit the roads the squad suspects being followed. Omar instructs Sonny Quinn (AJ Buckley) and Drew not to shoot because if they do, the border will shut and their chances of escaping will be reduced, but the two ready their rifles. At the same moment, Omar attempts to stop them, and fortunately, it is a normal civilian automobile. Both Sonny and Drew appreciate Omar's decision-making capabilities, which boosts his confidence in leading the Bravo Team further.

Later, Ray joins the squad to celebrate their victory, and the Bravo squad appears to be having more fun. Davis, on the other hand, informs Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn (Judd Lormand) that China has also filed for Jun's extradition, and because he is a Chinese citizen, China's request will be prioritized, implying that all of the Bravo Team's efforts are in vain. However, Blackburn reminds her that the Barvo Team and DEA's joint work demonstrated the proof of concept for integrated warfare, which is a significant victory in itself.

Mikey's condition stabilizes, but Hayes still holds himself accountable and feels guilty, noting that no matter how hard he tries to balance his life as a Bravo member and a parent, he always falls short. While Mandy makes a strong effort to uplift him, he ominously declares, "The war does have a final word," and walks away, leaving her stunned and wondering if Hayes will ever escape the turmoil.

