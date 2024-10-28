'RHOP' star Mia Thornton plans birthday trip to hell for co-stars

With the group slightly fragmented, the 'RHOP' stars went to the Queen City for their first cast trip of the season

LAKE NORMAN, NORTH CAROLINA: In the October 27 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, Mia Thornton took the gang to Lake Norman for a little leisure. However, everyone knows that was not going to occur.

As a joke, Mia gave Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch the awful bunk bedroom. But when Stacey got enthused by it, that backfired. In addition to being irritated at being referred to as a sidekick, Jacqueline Blake attempted to establish herself as Mia's best friend over Jassi Rideaux.

‘RHOP’ star Mia Thornton wants Karen Huger to 'own' DUI Arrest

The drive to "Mia's Manor" on Lake Norman was fascinating. Karen Huger refused to change when Mia tried to make her "own it" about her DUI.

Mia, the star of 'RHOP', wanted Karen to come clean about her DUI. But because the rest of the cast has already tried and failed, she will have to wait in line.

If Gizelle Bryant desired answers, the Grand Dame advised her to read the articles. Similarly, when Mia confronted Karen about what she had learned online, she got the same reaction.

Could Mia, however, persuade Karen to reconsider? When asked about her DUI, Karen has been evading questions as much as possible.

She centered her attention on Mia's relationship during Gizelle's hattitude party. To deflect attention, she also invited the cast to attend her Femme Powered award ceremony. But in Season 9, Episode 4, Mia made an effort to get Karen to talk. As they were leaving the airport, Mia decided to take her shot. To her dismay, however, she did not make much progress. “So, I’m not ashamed of that,” Karen replied. This may have something to do with the stories Mia had brought up in the previous week's program concerning Karen's DUI.

"Well, good for you, Karen, for owning up to that part because I just feel like it’s ok for you to say like, ‘I f****d up, and it’s not ok to do what I did’ because it’s not your first time," Mia said. A record scratched somewhere. Mia was interrupted by Karen. In her confessional, Mia shared her emotions. "I’m actually quite disappointed in Karen. Just say you did it, girl. Like, just say you need your girls; you need support; pray for me; get your bail money together for me. Whatever it is that you need from us, like, just own it."

Karen, however, remained steadfast. "I can't talk about it," she said.

Mia Thornton did her 'RHOP' co-stars dirty with bunk beds

When the women arrived at their holiday house, they were welcomed with hot towels and champagne. Their every need was met by several cooks and butlers.

Since Mia had briefly resided in Lake Norman with Inc., this vacation held great significance for her. At first, everyone was grateful, but then the designated room choices came up.

Gizelle Bryant and Karen shared a bathroom but had separate rooms. The two then got into a funny argument over whether to pronounce "urinate" or "pee”.

Wendy Osefo was pleased to see birthday balloons decorating her room. Having to tell Mia again did not sit well with Jacqueline.

Keiarna and Stacey were assigned bunk beds, which were the most disagreeable accommodations. Although Mia and Keiarna didn't appear to be at odds, she made it apparent that she didn't like Stacey's "Valley Girl" aura.

Fight break out between 'RHOP' ladies to be Mia Thornton's sidekick

Who realized how much influence Mia had over her pals? By telling Jassi that she was happy that she and Jacqueline were getting along, Gizelle was able to stir things up.

Before Jacqueline mentioned that she had heard her refer to herself as Mia's "sidekick," Jassi had no idea what she meant. The stars gave each other side-eyes as Jacqueline stood up from the table and demonstrated how she was "giving it" on her own.

Jassi said that because she had a better sidekick this year—her—she had assured Mia that she would have a pleasant vacation. That she will always be number one was a sneer from Jacqueline. "Jacqueline is weirdly obsessed with Mia," Karen said.

Mia went on to say that she would be hosting a party for her pals. Jacqueline said that she was "cordial" with the group when everyone asked if she was okay with them. She has "a lot of beef with a lot of people," Stacey remarked, calling her out. Karen mentioned how she was upset with Jacqueline for spreading false information about her drinking during their phone conversation. Until she made her weep, Karen essentially labeled Jacqueline a dishonest liar.

Karen said in her confessional that Jacqueline was "irrelevant" and a "backstabbing heifer." Undoubtedly, Jacqueline was not ready to compete with The Grand Dame.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Sundays on Bravo at 8 PM ET