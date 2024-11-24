'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John's dig at Sutton Starke signals a new Bravo power duo

Dorit Kemsley appears to have found a lasting ally in Bozoma Saint John on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. During the 'RHOBH' Season 14 premiere, Dorit and Bozoma appeared to hit it off immediately, stepping into each other’s corners as supportive allies. Their connection seems genuine, even extending beyond the cameras. The two Bravo stars appeared together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show on Tuesday, November 19, showcasing their growing camaraderie.

They shared laughs and backed each other up, giving the impression of a friendship that’s been years in the making. Dorit’s appreciation for Bozoma was evident, as she seemed determined to nurture this newfound bond. However, their budding friendship also came with some lighthearted drama. During the After Show, Dorit and Bozoma didn’t hold back when discussing Sutton Stracke’s outfit at her own gala. They poked fun at her antler-inspired headpiece and simple dress, with Dorit calling Sutton’s look “disappointing.” Bozoma joined in, laughing and agreeing with Dorit’s critique. While their bond seems promising, the question remains: will this friendship go down as one of the strongest in 'RHOBH' history, or will it meet the same fate as many other Bravo feuds? Only time will tell.

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John critics Sutton Starke's outfit (Bravotv)

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley leans on Bozoma Saint John amid PK split

After her split from Paul 'PK' Kemsley, 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley appears to be leaning on Bravo newcomer Bozoma Saint John for support. During their first meeting, Dorit candidly shared that she was divorcing her husband of nine years, citing his struggles with alcoholism.

Bozoma matched Dorit’s openness by revealing the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Peter Saint John. This heartfelt exchange seems to have laid the foundation for a strong friendship, with Dorit expressing gratitude for Bozoma’s support as she navigates the challenges of her separation.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley seeks support from Bozoma Saint John amid split from Paul 'PK' Kemsley (Bravotv)

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley's first impression of Bozoma Saint John

Bozoma and Dorit crossed paths for the first time at Sutton’s party, and Dorit was immediately impressed. Reacting to Bozoma’s striking outfit, Dorit gushed, “My first impression of Boz is, ‘Wow. OK.’” She added, “This is a woman that understands the assignment.” Dorit concluded with high praise, saying, “She’s stunning.” It wasn’t just Dorit who was taken by Bozoma. Sutton also sang her praises, saying, “Boz is the real deal. People might pretend to be the boss, but she’s the boss.”

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley was immediately impressed by Bozoma Saint John (Bravotv)

Why Bozoma Saint John is the 'IT' friend on 'RHOBH'

Since Bozoma’s debut on 'RHOBH', it’s clear that everyone wants to be on her good side. At Sutton’s party, the ladies continued to sing her praises, with Kyle Richards also appearing impressed by Bozoma’s undeniable presence. While Bozoma seems to be getting along with everyone so far, she isn’t afraid to call people out, particularly Sutton and Kyle. Overall, it seems Bozoma has quickly become the one star everyone wants to be friends with, thanks to her positive and regal energy.

'RHOBH' stars likely want to be on Bozoma Saint John's good books (Bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.