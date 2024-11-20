'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards and Paul 'PK' Kemsley spark affair rumors after bombshell

Garcelle Beauvais reveals Dorit Kemsley's ex Paul 'PK' Kemsley has been texting 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is shaping up to be one of the year's most thrilling entertainment experiences, with the trailer hinting at plenty of drama ahead. One of the most shocking revelations comes from Garcelle Beauvais, who reveals that Dorit Kemsley's ex Paul 'PK' Kemsley has been texting none other than Kyle Richards. With longtime best friends Dorit and Kyle currently at odds, this new twist is sure to fuel their ongoing feud.

While Garcelle spills the tea about Paul's communication with Kyle, the trailer also highlights the growing distance between Paul and Dorit, who now barely talk five times a day. Paul appears eager to create even more distance, insisting that he and Dorit will no longer have any conversations. Meanwhile, he appears to be reaching out to Kyle, leading to speculation about why Paul is choosing to stay in touch with her. With the tension mounting, rumors of an affair are swirling. Notably, Kyle hasn't shared this information with Dorit herself, which is understandable, given their icy relationship. Moreover, while Garcelle revealed that Paul was texting Kyle, she didn’t mention whether Kyle was responding. The mystery only deepens as the drama unfolds this season.

‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley's ex Paul 'PK' Kemsley has been texting Kyle Richards (@bravo)

What’s the link between 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards and Paul 'PK' Kemsley?

Although the reasons behind Kyle and Paul's ongoing communication remain a mystery, it’s hardly a shock given their long-standing connection. The bond between Kyle and Paul stems from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, who shares a close friendship with him. Over time, their friendship has deepened, even surviving the turbulence of their respective separations. The two frequently indulge in boys' nights, and they were even spotted enjoying a dinner together in October 2024.

Mauricio Umansky and Paul 'PK' Kemsley are close friends (Bravotv)

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley go head-to-head on 'RHOBH' Season 14

Once good friends, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley have turned into enemies, unable to avoid each other's nerves as they engage in explosive confrontations throughout 'RHOBH' Season 14. Dorit seems ready to confront Kyle at any moment, often cutting her off during their arguments.

The rift between them began in Season 13 when Dorit revealed a text from Kyle, suggesting that Kyle attempted to silence her, which understandably didn’t sit well with Dorit. Their strained bond has only deepened since then. In one memorable group dinner, Kyle said, “God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason. Can you let me talk?” To which Dorit fired back, “It’s OK, Kyle. It’s time for you to f*****g listen.”

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley separated in May 2024 (@doritkemsley/Instagram)

Who is 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards dating?

Kyle Richards is currently not dating anyone. She was previously linked to Morgan Wade following her separation from Mauricio Umansky. However, the 'RHOBH' star insists that they are just friends. Kyle has stated that she is not ready to re-enter the dating scene and is comfortable with her current situation regarding her ex.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards is currently not dating anyone (Instagram/@kylerichards18)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.