'RHOBH' newcomer Bozoma Saint John battled intense personal tragedy to become huge success

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' is set for an eagerly awaited Season 14, bringing back the iconic flair and charisma that made the previous seasons unforgettable. Adding even more excitement, Bravo is welcoming a new cast member who is sure to steal the spotlight, not only for her striking presence but also for her extraordinary career journey. Bozoma Saint John, the newest addition to 'RHOBH', is a powerhouse whose impact has already been recognized by none other than producer Andy Cohen.

A graduate of Wesleyan University in 1999, Bozoma has built an impressive career across multiple industries. She served as the Global CMO of Netflix for 17 months, and prior to that, held the role of CMO at Endeavor for two years. She also spent a year as Chief Brand Officer at Uber and has led marketing efforts at both Apple Music & iTunes and PepsiCo.

Beyond her career, Bozoma is also passionate about empowering women. She founded The Badass Workshop to help women broaden their boundaries in career, health, wellness, relationships, and more. An accomplished writer, she also authored 'The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival', a memoir that opens up about her personal journey through love and loss.

A heartbreaking love story shapes 'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John’s life

'RHOBH' star Bozoma married her husband, Peter Saint John, on June 21, 2003. They were together for 10 years before his tragic passing due to cancer in December 2013. Reflecting on their relationship, Bozoma shared on Instagram how they met at a cafeteria in a building where they both worked in New York. She was taking her time ordering coffee, which prompted Peter to ask her to hurry up.

This irked Bozoma, creating some tension, but despite that, he tried to ask her out for several consecutive days. Eventually, the two made up, and their love story continues to live on. In discussing his loss, Bozoma expressed her gratitude for the many conversations they shared. In May 2023, she reflected on Talks at Google, saying, “I’m thankful for the moments to talk about life...life becomes very clear when we know the end is coming.”

'RHOBH' newcomer Bozoma Saint John shares the pain of losing her first child, Eve

Bozoma's first pregnancy was a difficult journey, as she faced both health challenges and deep fears. As she prepared to become a mother, she worried about how she would care for her baby. However, the 'RHOBH' newcomer was forced to deliver her daughter seven months into the pregnancy after being hospitalized for pre-eclampsia.

In a heartbreaking moment, Bozoma had to choose between her own survival and the baby's, with her husband Peter choosing to prioritize Bozoma's life. Tragically, her firstborn, named Eve in honor of her mother, did not survive. Fortunately, Bozoma became pregnant again and went on to give birth to her daughter, Lael.

What to expect from Bozoma Saint John's Debut on 'RHOBH'

'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke introduces Bozoma as the "real deal" and the "boss," which perfectly captures her essence. She is a force to be reckoned with, exuding a warm and captivating energy. Bozoma is sure to find her footing amid the drama unfolding among the other cast members. Her impressive career may even pose a challenge to other strong personalities, especially Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley. Interestingly, Bozoma is also a philanthropist, which could help build a close friendship with Sutton.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.