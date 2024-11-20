‘RHOBH’ star Bozoma Saint John pays tribute to her late husband Peter and their unique love

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 welcomes Bozoma Saint John as its newest cast member, bringing with her a fiery personality and an impressive career. However, beyond her professional success, Bozoma shares a deeply personal journey, shaped by the memory of her late husband, Peter Saint John. Bozoma and Peter's love story began almost 25 years ago when they met in the cafeteria of a building where they both worked in New York. Bozoma was taking her time ordering breakfast, which irritated Peter, prompting him to call her out.

This exchange caught both of their attention, but it didn't work in Peter's favor. Undeterred, he asked Bozoma out repeatedly for several days. Finally, one morning, Bozoma suggested he read her favorite book, Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison, thinking he would never be able to truly understand her words. To her surprise, he finished the book within a week and asked her out again. This time, Bozoma agreed, thinking it would be a great opportunity to ridicule his arrogance. But Peter’s thoughtful perspective on the book won her over. Their connection deepened, and Peter even surprised her with an oil painting of Song of Solomon, a heartfelt gesture from a man who had never painted before. That was the moment Bozoma knew she would marry him. Bozoma and Peter tied the knot in 2003, but in May 2013, Peter was diagnosed with cancer. He tragically died later that year, in December.

'RHOBH' star Bozoma and her late husband Peter Saint John were separated during his cancer diagnosis

In her book 'The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival', 'RHOBH' star Bozoma shares that she and Peter were separated when he received his cancer diagnosis. Speaking with Washington Post Live, she reflected on Peter’s request to cancel their divorce in the wake of his terminal diagnosis, sharing that she learned how "love is complicated," and that marriage is even more so. She expressed gratitude for the chance they had to reconcile and forgive each other. In his final weeks, they focused on fulfilling Peter’s wishes and making the most of their remaining time together.

Peter Saint John’s final promise to their firstborn

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John has faced profound losses and life-changing moments. During her first pregnancy, she was forced to deliver her daughter, Eve, prematurely and faced the heart-wrenching decision of who would survive. Initially, Bozoma wanted to prioritize her baby, but realizing the impact it would have on her husband, Peter, she allowed him to make the difficult choice to save her life. Fortunately, she was later blessed with the experience of motherhood again when she gave birth to her daughter, Lael. Years later, during his cancer battle, Peter comforted her, saying, “I’ll go to heaven and take care of Eve, while you stay here and take care of Lael.”

'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John reflects on how her husband’s death changed her life

During his final moments, Peter had a list of things he wanted to accomplish which led him and Bozoma to embrace a "do it now" mentality. He made peace over past conflicts and let go of grudges. If they wanted to go camping, they did—without hesitation. Reflecting on how his death changed her life, the 'RHOBH' star said it gave her the gift of urgency. “Never settle for the things that you think are impossible to attain... and never take no for an answer. Do it right now," she shared.

