'RHOBH' takes a dramatic turn as housewives all seem unable to succeed at the same life event

'RHOBH' Season 14's going to be a doozy.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is on track to become one of the few seasons in the franchise where all the housewives are either separating from or divorcing their significant others. This shift started after Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky confirmed their split last season, followed by Dorit Kemsley announcing her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley a few months later. With Kyle and Dorit parting ways from their partners, it quickly becomes apparent that their fellow castmates are in similar situations.

'RHOBH' castmate Garcelle Beauvais is rumored to be single, with her last relationship with film producer Michael Elliot ending in February 2020. Meanwhile, Erika Jayne has admitted to dating someone younger, but it's worth noting that she is also divorced. She was married to Tom Girardi when she joined the series in Season 6, but they divorced in 2020. Similarly, Sutton Stracke is currently seeing a "tall, dark, and handsome" suitor, following her divorce from her ex-husband Christian after 16 years of marriage in 2016. Lastly, 'RHOBH' newcomer Bozoma Saint John was married to Peter Saint John from 2003 until he died in 2013. Overall, 'RHOBH' has taken a significant shift from its original concept of showcasing wealthy socialites from exclusive neighborhoods, highlighting their lavish lifestyles often supported by their husbands. Season 14, however, presents a different narrative.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky confirmed their split in 'RHOBH' season 13 (@bravotv)

How 'RHOBH' stars are focused on themselves, not their relationships

'RHOBH' is one of the most popular Bravo franchises, and this may be due to how the cast members focus more on themselves rather than their husbands. All the housewives appear occupied with their lives and businesses, with their relationships being just a part of who they are, not their entire identity.

In Season 14, it’s clear that Dorit and Kyle’s separations from their partners will play a role in the show, but it won’t define their entire experience this season. Both women are clashing, and their relationship drama has taken a backseat.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley announced her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley (Instagram/@doritkemsley)

OG 'RHONY' stars embraced a single and thriving era

When it comes to featuring housewives who are no longer wives, 'Real Housewives of New York' was one of the first to do it. The series began in 2008 with all of the original ladies happily married, as the initial goal was to live up to the title of the show. However, as the years went on, the balance began to shift, with many housewives entering their single era.

By Season 8, 'RHONY' delivered one of the best seasons so far, featuring Jules Wainstein, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Carole Radziwill - all unmarried. The season showcased how these women embraced their lives after divorce or separation, highlighting their fun experiences and dating younger men, which provided some of the best entertainment of the year.

'Real Housewives of New York' has featured seasons where all housewives were separated or divorced (Instagram/@bethennyfrankel)

'RHOC' stars often rely on having a boyfriend

When it comes to having all the housewives still married without any seasons featuring separations, 'Real Housewives of Orange County' comes out on top. The cast seems to place a high value on “having a man” in their lives.

'Real Housewives of Orange County' still haven't featured a season where all the housewives are on their own (@bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.