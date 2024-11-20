‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley has firmly entered her single era with some serious flirting

'RHOBH' Season 14 might see Dorit Kemsley moving on from her husband of nine years, Paul 'PK' Kemsley

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 might see Dorit Kemsley moving on from her husband of nine years, Paul 'PK' Kemsley. The two, who married in March 2015, share son Jagger and daughter Phoenix. In May 2024, they announced their separation in a joint statement. Now single, Dorit seems ready to embrace her new era, as she’s seen engaging in some playful flirtations.

Dorit has promised to open up about her marriage in 'RHOBH' Season 14, and it's clear that things were rocky. In the trailer, she tells Paul that they speak five times a day, to which he replies that even that will eventually stop. While Dorit is taken aback, she appears to be brushing her ex off as she flirts with interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, asking if he’s 'married this week,' to which he cheekily replies that he isn’t. Though the two share a lighthearted moment, it’s all in good fun, as Martyn is already in a relationship. Nonetheless, it signals that Dorit is ready to move on and embrace a new chapter in her life.

Is 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley considering getting back together with Paul 'PK' Kemsley?

Speaking about how she’s handling her separation from Paul, the 'RHOBH' star told TMZ, "One day at a time," adding, "We're trying to focus on the kids." When asked if she was considering reconciliation with Paul, Dorit responded, "Oh, I don't know. It’s not a question just for me, you know?" She continued, "One step at a time. One step at a time."

Is Paul 'PK' Kemsley dating anyone?

While there are no rumors of Paul dating anyone, it seems he is allegedly in contact with Dorit's ex-best friend and 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards. In Season 14, Garcelle Beauvais reveals that Paul has been texting Kyle, which doesn’t bode well, given that Dorit and Kyle are currently at odds and often seen feuding. However, his connection to Kyle could also stem from her being the estranged wife of his close friend, Mauricio Umansky.

Inside 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley’s life following her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley

After their separation, it appears Dorit and Paul are maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children. On November 2, Dorit took to Instagram to share a family photo featuring Paul, where they all dressed up as characters from The Flintstones. Dorit and Paul donned Fred and Wilma Flintstone costumes, while their children, Jagger and Phoenix, wore their matching outfits.

In the caption, Dorit opened up about her son Jagger's two surgeries for a septic hip, which kept him in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Additionally, Dorit frequently advocates for women's health, particularly menopause. She is also preparing to star in 'RHOBH' Season 14.

