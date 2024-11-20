How ‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne might be playing both sides in Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards feud

‘RHOBH’ star Erika Jayne has stepped in as a mediator between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Erika Jayne has found herself in the center of the ongoing feud between former close friends Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards. While their drama stems from various issues, much of it seems to be fueled by misunderstandings and Kyle's reluctance to acknowledge her own mistakes. Despite this, Erika is stepping in as a mediator, encouraging the two to resolve their differences.

However, Erika's attempts to play peacemaker appear to be backfiring, only deepening the rift between Dorit and Kyle. During a conversation with Erika, Dorit opens up about how she feels Kyle is a "master manipulator" and insists she won’t fall victim to it anymore. Frustrated, Dorit doesn’t hold back in criticizing Kyle. After visiting Dorit's home, Erika’s next stop was Kyle's, where she notably brought up Dorit's feelings. This move has raised questions about Erika’s true intentions, whether she's genuinely trying to help the two reconcile or if she’s adding fuel to the fire. The tension between Dorit and Kyle was already evident at Sutton Stracke's party, possibly influenced by their interactions with Erika.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards refuses to acknowledge her own mistakes (@bravo)

Erika Jayne opens up about being caught in the middle of Kyle and Dorit’s feud

In an interview with Deadline, Erika Jayne opened up about finding herself caught in the middle of the feud between Kyle and Dorit. She explained, "They are my friends. They’re going through the worst time in their lives, so it was my goal was to be good to both of them and make it an easier time for them." However, the 'RHOBH' star acknowledged that, in the end, it’s up to Dorit and Kyle to talk things out and resolve their issues.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley calls Kyle Richards a 'master manipulator' (YouTube/Bravo)

Whose side is Erika Jayne on: Kyle Richards or Dorit Kemsley?

Erika is understandably caught in the middle of Kyle and Dorit’s feud, raising the question of whose side she’s on. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Erika finally gave her answer, saying "I'm team Erika, just let me be real," she confessed. She added, "I knew going into this that, eventually, it was going to turn on me. Eventually one of them was going to get mad at me, so I ducked out right at the time and said, 'You two need to talk.'"

'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne reveals if she's on Dorit Kemsley or Kyle Richards' side (Bravotv)

Are Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards still friends?

Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have had a rocky friendship, with Kyle making comments about Erika's divorce and legal troubles behind her back in 2019. Erika was reportedly "disappointed and shocked" by how Kyle turned on her, and she now realizes that the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true, an insider revealed to The Daily Mail at the time. During a showdown at the 'RHOBH' Season 11 reunion, Erika also confronted Kyle, calling her "two-faced" and acknowledging that their friendship would never be the same.

'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards share a rocky past (Instagram/theprettymess)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.