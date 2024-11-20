Sutton Stracke drops ominous claim about OG housewife Kyle Richards' 'RHOBH' days

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is returning with more drama than ever, and it looks like OG housewife Kyle Richards is in the spotlight. With Kyle being targeted by several cast members, some might say it's karma catching up with her. However, it’s important to recognize that Kyle has been a mainstay since the show’s debut in 2010, earning her a solid place in the franchise. Despite this, her ongoing clashes with Dorit Kemsley have some wondering if it's time for Kyle’s era on the show to come to an end.

In the 'RHOBH' trailer, fellow cast member Sutton Stracke makes it clear that the group can function without Kyle. This remark appears to be a direct jab at Kyle, with Sutton also aligning herself with Dorit in the ongoing drama. Sutton’s stance suggests that it’s time for Kyle to either step down or face the possibility of being booted from the show. However, with Kyle and Bravo remaining a solid team for over a decade, it’s hard to deny her integral role. She continues to stir up drama at every turn, which is likely why she remains a central figure on the show. After all, 'RHOBH' is one of Bravo’s most successful spin-offs, and Kyle’s ability to keep the drama going is probably why she continues to be cast every season.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards has been on the Bravo show since its debut in 2010 (Instagram/@kylerichards18)

Kyle Richards stirs up the most drama in 'RHOBH' Season 14

Interestingly, Kyle is at the center of the most drama in 'RHOBH' Season 14. She’ll be at odds with not just one, but several of her fellow castmates. Expect to see her in heated arguments with her ex-best friend, Dorit, while also calling out the entire group. At times, Kyle will be seen walking off in tears after intense confrontations. Kyle’s strained relationships with the cast will take center stage, often culminating in moments where her past actions are brought up to silence her.

'RHOBH's Sutton Stracke says the group doesn't need Kyle Richards to exist (Instagram/@thesuttonconcept)

Why Kyle Richards continues to feature on 'RHOBH'

There are several reasons why Kyle continues her reign on 'RHOBH' each season, with the most obvious being that drama seems to follow her wherever she goes. She keeps fans entertained, with viewers eagerly anticipating what will happen next, driving them to tune in and boost the show’s ratings.

Another reason could be her reluctance to leave the show. Despite the drama, Bravo continues to renew her contract, and Kyle keeps signing it. It seems she enjoys the attention she gets on the show, and it's likely she won’t leave voluntarily unless she’s given the boot.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards might not leave the Bravo show voluntarily (Bravo)

Kyle Richards responds to rumors of an affair with Dorit Kemsley's ex, Paul 'PK' Kemsley

Addressing the ongoing affair rumors involving her and Dorit's ex, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, Kyle firmly denied any attraction to him. She explained, "The funny thing is there had been rumors about Dorit and Mauricio, which were stupid and ridiculous, but no... I was just at my wits end. I was like 'I cannot.' That's where I draw the line — are you implying that I'm doing something not appropriate with PK?"

'RHOBH' star addresses rumors about an ongoing affair with Dorit Kemsley's ex, Paul 'PK' Kemsley (BravoTV)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.