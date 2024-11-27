'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley's bold suspicion about Kyle Richards might be spot on

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards are clashing head-on, with their feud fueled by past misunderstandings and Kyle's refusal to take accountability for her insensitive remarks. Dorit appears to have reached her breaking point, calling Kyle out for her behavior, which has led to explosive confrontations in 'RHOBH' Season 14. In the premiere episode, 'Grave Time Is Over,' the two finally confronted their unresolved tensions, each accusing the other of mistreatment. In the Tuesday, November 19 episode, Dorit labeled Kyle a "master manipulator" during a conversation with Erika Jayne. While some might view the statement as an exaggeration, Dorit's claims are not without merit.

Kyle revealed she distanced herself from Dorit after she jokingly referred to Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, as her "favorite sister" at BravoCon. Despite the remark being a lighthearted joke, Kyle seemingly overreacted, later claiming in interviews that she and Dorit were never close friends and accusing Dorit of "exaggerating" their bond. When Dorit confronted Kyle, asking for accountability for her comments, Kyle deflected, portraying herself as a victim. This led Dorit to call Kyle out for her manipulative tendencies and insist she wouldn’t tolerate being mistreated any longer. It appears Dorit has finally seen through Kyle’s antics and is standing her ground.

Dorit Kemsley explains the “straw that broke the camel’s back” comment

During 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show' on Tuesday, November 19, Dorit explained what the "straw that broke the camel's back" meant. She explained, "It's like death by a thousand paper cuts," Dorit shared in the clip, reflecting on her strained friendship with Kyle. She recalled how Kyle had iced her out for months before later accusing her of exaggerating their bond.

"It's mortifying. It's embarrassing. It's shocking," Dorit admitted. "It said to me, 'Oh, this girl. She doesn't give a f**k about me. Excuse my language, but this is, when I talk about the straw that broke the camel's back, this was it," she added.

How Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards played a role in Lisa Vanderpump's 'RHOBH' exit

Interestingly, despite their current feud, Dorit and Kyle once shared one of the strongest friendships in 'RHOBH' history. One notable moment was during the infamous "Puppygate" scandal, which ultimately led to Lisa Vanderpump's exit from the show.

The drama unfolded when a story leaked about Dorit giving away Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy, a dog adopted from Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs, to someone who later brought it to a kill shelter. While Dorit was visibly upset by the accusations, Kyle accused Lisa Vanderpump of leaking the story to Radar Online, with Lisa Rinna backing the claim. The fallout from the scandal became so intense that Lisa decided to leave the series altogether.

Will Kyle Richards return for next season of 'RHOBH'?

Kyle's ongoing feuds in 'RHOBH' Season 14 have sparked speculation about her future on the show. Sutton Stracke’s remark that the group could survive without Kyle adds to the growing uncertainty. With her separation from Mauricio Umansky and her strained relationship with Dorit, Kyle’s once-solid connections on the show seem to be crumbling.

Although some might argue she brings little beyond drama, that very drama aligns with Bravo's core appeal. This suggests Kyle might still have a place on the series unless she chooses to walk away on her terms.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.