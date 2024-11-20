'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley's alliance with Kathy Hilton could spell trouble for Kyle Richards

Dorit Kemsley has been leaning on Kyle Richards' sister, Kathy Hilton, as she navigates her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley is navigating one of the most challenging periods of her life: her separation from her husband of nine years, Paul "PK" Kemsley. Amid this emotional turmoil, she's leaning on her fellow 'RHOBH' cast members for support. While she previously confided in her former best friend, Kyle Richards, considering the ongoing tension between the two, Dorit is now seeking comfort from Kyle's sister, Kathy Hilton.

In the November 19 episode of 'RHOBH', Dorit visits Kathy to discuss her separation from Paul and how they plan to move forward, especially for their children. This comes after Dorit publicly announced the split on social media. Meanwhile, Paul is seen confiding in Kyle's estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. During her conversation with Kathy, Dorit shares the emotional toll of the separation and reveals that Kyle has distanced herself, leaving Kathy to step in with much-needed support.

Dorit's decision to turn to Kathy highlights their growing bond, but it could further strain her already fragile relationship with Kyle. With tensions high between the Richards sisters, Dorit's choice may unsettle Kyle and complicate the dynamics within the group. This development promises to add more drama to the season and deepen the fractures among the 'RHOBH' cast.

Inside Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's feud

Kyle Richards often faces criticism for her apparent competition with her siblings, particularly Kathy Hilton. Kathy has previously expressed her disapproval of how Kyle treated their sibling, Kim Richards, during 'RHOBH' Season 1. While the sisters occasionally reconcile, the tension between them persists. Kathy has attributed much of their ups and downs to the absence of their mother, Kathleen Richards.

"We wouldn’t have fallen out. It was frustrating because I think I could’ve had a platform if I wanted one, but I chose to keep silent. We started to put the pieces back together a couple years ago," Kathy shared with Variety in 2021.

The real reason behind Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley's divorce

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley announced their separation in May. One of the key reasons behind their split, according to Dorit, is that PK is a "full-blown alcoholic." However, during a conversation with Mauricio, Paul revealed that he is now sober, which gave him clarity about their relationship.

"We were just taking bites out of each other the whole f**king time," admitted the English businessman, adding, "I had a lot of resentment. Dorit isn’t the most able to listen. She’s not." Dorit, however, disagreed, insisting she is a good listener. She also shared that while she was committed to working through their problems, PK wasn’t willing to put in the effort to "work it out."

Dorit Kemsley receives support from Bozoma Saint John

During the November 19 episode of 'RHOBH', Dorit Kemsley found a connection with Bravo newcomer Bozoma Saint John. The two quickly formed a strong bond as they opened up about their personal struggles. Dorit shared details about her separation, while Bozoma revealed the heartbreaking loss of her husband. Their mutual vulnerability created a foundation for a meaningful friendship, with Bozoma offering her support to Dorit during her difficult time. It’s likely that their growing connection will be explored further in future episodes.

