'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards may find out karma's worst trait as Dorit and Sutton look back in anger

Longtime best friends Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley go head-to-head in Season 14

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The much-anticipated 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is here, and it seems the spotlight is squarely on OG housewife Kyle Richards. Kyle has undoubtedly been the face of the show since its debut, and many would agree she’s carried it for years. However, her treatment of other cast members, particularly Dorit Kemsley in Season 13, hasn’t always been kind. Now, it appears Kyle may be confronting some long-awaited karma for her past behavior.

The 'RHOBH' Season 14 trailer starts on a lighter note, teasing trips to locations like Oceanside, CA, Augusta, GA, and St. Lucia. However, the mood quickly shifts as tensions rise, with Dorit stepping up and channeling her fierce Season 7 energy. She and Kyle often find themselves in intense confrontations, with shouting matches that even Kyle has difficulty defusing. At one point, Kyle pleads, “Let me talk,” only for Dorit to firmly retort, “It’s time for you to fcking listen.” Dorit isn’t alone in her frustrations. Sutton Stracke also challenges Kyle, declaring, “I am not going to bow down at the altar of Kyle Richards,” and insisting that the group can thrive without her. Garcelle Beauvais is seen nodding in agreement. Years of pent-up frustration with Kyle have finally reached a boiling point. Overwhelmed, Kyle is even seen fleeing in tears, a familiar scene that seems to play out every season.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards is facing the wrath of Dorit Kemsley (Instagram/@kylerichards18)

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards is allegedly in touch with Dorit Kemsley's ex-Paul “PK” Kemsley

The bombshell 'RHOBH' Season 14 trailer drops a surprising reveal: Garcelle informs Dorit that Kyle disclosed receiving texts from Dorit's ex, Paul 'PK' Kemsley. While the reason behind PK's messages remains unclear, and it’s possible he's simply reaching out, the real question is whether Kyle is responding. This unexpected connection is likely to deepen the rift between Dorit and Kyle, who were once close friends. Later in the trailer, Dorit and Kyle are seen locked in heated arguments, with Dorit delivering sharp comebacks that leave Kyle reeling.

Dorit Kemley's ex, Paul 'PK' Kemsley has been accused of texting Kyle Richards (YouTube/@bravo)

Why are Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are not friends anymore?

While Kyle and Dorit's bond noticeably shifted in Season 13, there's no denying it had been gradually straining for years. Tensions escalated when Dorit shared a private text message from Kyle, sent before their filmed sit-down. Later, Kyle began downplaying the closeness of their friendship, which frustrated Dorit. Although Dorit once tried to mend things, Kyle remained unmoved, and now it seems Dorit no longer cares about salvaging the friendship.

She appears ready to confront Kyle head-on. It also seems that Kyle and Dorit may have disliked each other for quite some time, but avoided open conflict because their husbands were friends. Now that both are going through divorces, it looks like they’re finally ready to call each other out.

'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley's bond noticeably shifted in Season 13 (@bravotv)

Kyle Richards’ controversial 'mean girl' image on 'RHOBH'

Kyle, the OG housewife, has been on 'RHOBH' since 2010. However, opinions about her have shifted over time, especially due to her frequent clashes with castmates. Known for stirring up false narratives and causing chaos, Kyle rarely apologizes for her actions and is often seen fleeing in tears to avoid further scrutiny.

While she’s currently going through a separation from Mauricio Umansky, this doesn’t overshadow her questionable treatment of Dorit. Kyle was also blamed for Lisa Vanderpump’s departure from the show, a move that backfired, as Lisa was a fan favorite.

Dorit Kemsley faces off Kyle Richards in a heated 'RHOBH' Season 13 Reunion (@bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.