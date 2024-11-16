'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke will never let sleeping dogs lie

The tension between 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke continues to escalate ahead of Season 14. While the two have some common ground, their relationship remains rocky, especially following the dramatic showdown in Season 10. Recently, Dorit and Sutton have exchanged sharp jabs, with Dorit appearing to have the last word—at least for now.

In a recent interview, Dorit fired back at Sutton's comment about her beauty being solely the result of plastic surgery. "I think Lisa Barlow said, ‘Well, she's pretty.’ Sutton replied, ‘Anyone can be pretty with plastic surgery,’ insinuating I had plastic surgery to be pretty," Dorit explained. "I was thinking to myself, why hasn’t Sutton done it then? She has the money." The feud goes back to 'RHOBH' Season 10, Episode 5 when Sutton admitted to Dorit that she was anxious about running into a mutual friend she had fallen out with at an event. "I'm going to flip out," Sutton confided. Later, during dinner, Dorit confronted Sutton about the comment, but Sutton didn't appreciate the confrontation. "You're not being nice," Sutton said through tears. Dorit, however, kept pushing. "Alright, you've had your fun," Sutton responded, "Let the mouse go. Let it go."

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley takes a swipe at Sutton Starke (@jamiemcCarthy/Getty Images)

Sutton Stracke accuses Dorit Kemsley of fueling the most drama

Tensions are rising between 'RHOBH' stars Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley, with Sutton recently accusing Dorit of being the one causing the most drama this season. “I think it’s going to be a lot of Dorit versus … everyone,” Sutton said. While the Season 14 trailer teased a heated showdown between Dorit and Kyle, it’s clear that Dorit’s clashes extend beyond just Kyle. " It’s a lot of Dorit versus Kyle, but I think it’s a lot of Dorit versus Sutton,” Sutton told Vulture.

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke claims Dorit Kemsley is bringing the most drama in Season 14 (Instagram/@thesuttonconcept)

Dorit Kemsley embraces a more confident, empowered persona in 'RHOBH' season 14

While Dorit Kemsley’s tensions with the cast continue to simmer, she remains unbothered. “When I started to feel more like myself – confident and stronger – and feel better going into this season, I was over it,” the 'RHOBH' star told US Weekly. “I was over those who think they can walk all over you at your weakest.” She didn’t hold back when addressing Sutton again, remarking, “It’s very interesting — as are a lot of things that come out of Sutton’s mouth. I don’t think she knows what comes out of her mouth half the time if I’m honest,” Dorit told Decider. “And I think you’ll see that throughout the season," she added.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley is not letting the ongoing feuds bother her (Bravotv)

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke form a united front against Kyle Richards in season 14

Despite the ongoing drama between Sutton and Dorit, one thing is clear: both 'RHOBH' stars are united in their disdain for Kyle Richards. The two are currently at odds with the OG housewife, with Sutton even suggesting that the group can survive without Kyle, hinting it might be time for her to be let go from the show.

Dorit, once a close friend of Kyle, has been in a heated feud with her since the Season 13 reunion. Their confrontations have been intense, fueled by rumors surrounding Kyle’s alleged affair with Dorit’s estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley.

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke are feuding against Kyle Richards (Bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.