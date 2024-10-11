'DWTS' rocked as Maksim Chmerkovskiy slams one particular judge's feedback

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dancing With the Stars' ex-pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has once again voiced his disapproval of an aspect of the show. The 44-year-old choreographer recently made headlines for voicing his opinions about the contestants, but this time, his frustration seems aimed at the judges' panel, specifically, Carrie Ann Inaba. Maksim has never been shy about sharing his opinions on the ABC judge, and this time his criticism appears to center on enhancing the experience for the contestants.

In an interview with US Sun, Maksim called out Carrie Ann Inaba for failing to provide helpful feedback to this season's 'DWTS' contestants. As a firm believer in constructive criticism, Maksim stressed that the show lacks this area. "You know, I don't know what Carrie Ann is saying at all," he said. Instead, he praised Derek Hough, noting, "I love that Derek is trying to navigate the ship in the direction of like, ‘Here, look, I'm trying to tell you how it is. But I only have seven seconds.'" Maksim went on to say that the judging segment lacks "substance," adding, "I don't know. So far I haven't heard anything that would resonate for a dancer in a dance rehearsal." He speculated that the judges might be leaving much of the decision-making to the audience until the finale when they'll finally reveal their true critiques and choose the winner accordingly.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy called out Carrie Ann Inaba for failing to provide helpful feedback to 'DWTS' contestants (Instagram/@carrieanninaba)

Has Maksim Chmerkovskiy clashed with 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba before?

'DWTS' dancer Maksim and Carrie have clashed before, and the reasons seem valid. In October 2010, Maksim admitted that he was upset with Carrie after she attempted to spank him while critiquing his teaching methods with Brandy Norwood, according to Today. Maksim described her behavior as an "absurdly disrespectful thing" to even consider. "Is she crazy? She's not my mother," he expressed in frustration. Maksim also pointed out that Carrie Ann seemed more focused on judging him as the choreographer rather than evaluating Brandy, the contestant "I just feel the judges take it upon themselves to judge way more than they are supposed to," he said, calling it a "shame."

Things didn’t improve between Maksim and Carrie, as in 2011, Maksim dropped an F-bomb on the ABC judge. After landing at the bottom of the leaderboard with partner Hope Solo, he bluntly remarked, "F*** Carrie Ann, next question."

'DWTS' dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has clashed with judge Carrie Ann Inaba in the past (@abc)

'DWTS' star Maksim Chmerkovskiy takes a jab at Anna Delvey

Maksim seems to be at odds with everyone lately, as he recently voiced his dislike for 'DWTS' contestant Anna Delvey. During a TMZ podcast, Maksim didn’t hold back, calling the convicted fraudster a "sh***y dancer." But he didn’t stop there. In an interview with The Sun, Maksim admitted he wasn’t sad to see Anna go after her elimination with partner Ezra Sosa.

He suggested that Anna was used on the show purely for publicity. When asked about her next move, Maksim made it clear he didn’t care. "I don't care. I'd never heard of her before this," he said, adding, "Now that we have the audience, let's show them good dancing. That's what I think."

'DWTS' contestant Anna Delvey was eliminated alongside her partner, Ezra Sosa @abc)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveals what he thinks 'DWTS' is lacking

'DWTS' dancer Maksim had several critiques about the 33rd season of the ABC show, but he also shared his thoughts on what he'd like to see more of in future seasons. "I want to see those who we know, but don't know that they actually have [had] dance training in the past," he said. He emphasized that this advice applies to both men and women. Maksim also suggested that contestants should represent various industries, whether financial, digital, or even securities.

He referenced Robin Hershov, who had a positive experience on the show and even found his wife, as an example of success. "I need people to come to terms that Dancing with the Stars is the flagship show on television," Maksim added, encouraging more people to participate.