‘RHOA’: Kroy Biermann responds to ex wife Kim Zolciak's accusations of child support neglect

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Briermann have had one of the most messiest divorces in the reality TV scene

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kroy Biermann is responding to claims made by his estranged wife, 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak, that he has failed to provide financially for their children. Kim had taken to social media to accuse Kroy of not contributing toward the household expenses in bills, their kids's clothes, or even groceries while she was bearing all the costs single-handedly. She also insinuated that Kroy, up until then, was still pressing her to reunite despite their ongoing separation.

However, Kroy fired back, refuting Kim's claims and labeling her accusations against him "narcissistic shaming abuse." The host of 'Don't Be Tardy' put out a strong statement acknowledging that he was "isolated, imprisoned, and silenced" for most of his 13-year relationship. According to Kroy, the material that has been brought forward through court documents barely represents one percent of all the issues between the two, showing there is more significant trouble that has not made its way into the public eye as of yet.

Kroy Briermann hits back at Kim Zolciak (Instagram/@kroybiermann)

Opposed to the accusations, Kroy showed that he was going to pray for Kim no matter what, though he couldn't remain silent about the situation. He proved he was ready to speak up and defend against what he felt was an unfair public attack.

'RHOA’ star Kim Zolciak claims Kroy Biermann ‘wants her back’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak just revealed that her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, despite the divorce that's underway, "wants her back''. Kim has been very vocal about her and Kroy's relationship struggles. Now, she's saying, according to TMZ, that he's not ready to give up yet and has asked her to take him back.

This comes amid a divorce battle where each accuses the other of not managing finances well. Kim has publicly said she's the one paying for most of the household expenses, bills, clothes of their children, and food, while Kroy hasn't contributed anything financially. Now, however, Kim insists that behind the scenes, Kroy is still willing to try to work out their marriage.

Kim also accused Kroy of threatening to "destroy" her publicly. If all that drama wasn't enough, it looks like there's more to their story than meets the eye, and Kim says Kroy isn't ready to move on entirely.

A snap of Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann as they are divorcing (Instagram/@kimzolciak)

'RHOA’ star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s children call police for help amid ‘explosive fight’

Following a highly heated fight between Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, their kids have called the cops. The quarrel was allegedly so loud that one of their four minor children called 911 in their $6-million Georgia home where the fight had taken place.



The police immediately took Zolciak and Biermann out amid of a full-on heated argument. The police were able to take control and de-escalate the argument. It has not been reported which child called 911.