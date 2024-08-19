'Orphan Black: Echoes' Episode 10 Preview: Lucy zeroes in on solving major mystery in epic conclusion

AMC+'s 'Orphan Black: Echoes' delves into the life of three cloned women seeking answers behind their origins

Contains spoilers for 'Orphan Black: Echoes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tension mounts as the complex issue of printing technology takes center stage in AMC's 'Orphan Black: Echoes.'

The drama, which shares the same universe as the Canadian smash show 'Orphan Black,' unfolds in a future where printing and cloning technology are rapidly advancing.

Amid this, a cloned woman named Lucy (Krysten Ritter) sets out on a mission to uncover the truth about her origins.

As the story unfolds, Lucy realizes that there are two other cloned copies of herself, the younger Jules Lee (Amanda Fix) and the elder Dr Eleanor Miller (Rya Kihlstedt).

The three women join forces to uncover the true origins of their creation. Episode 9 of the show reveals some critical facts that may lead to a solution to their questions.

What happened in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Episode 9?

Krysten Ritter in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

After suffering a fatal wound in the show's last episode, Craig (Jonathan Whittaker) refuses medical assistance due to an outstanding warrant.

In this case, Lucy seeks Jack's (Avan Jogia) assistance, while, Xander (Vinson Tran) takes an important medicine and a key, prompting Jules to escort him to Dr. Kira Manning's (Keeley Hawes) apartment.

Surprisingly, Dr. Delphine Cormier (Evelyne Brochu), Kira's aunt, makes a surprise appearance and helps the group discover that Paul Darros (James Hiroyuki Liao) has heavily invested in a seaside property.

There, they uncover an underwater storage facility containing the nation’s medical data, revealing the horrifying truth about Darros's cloning research.

Xander Darros is stunned to learn that previous versions of himself were allowed to die.

The episode concludes with Tom (Reed Diamond) breaking into Tina's (Eva Everett Irving) house and kidnapping Charlie (Zariella Langford-Haughton) after failing to find Lucy, raising the stakes and tension in the show.

What to expect in 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Episode 10?

Krysten Ritter and Avan Jogia in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc/@sophiegiraud)

In the final episode, the tension escalates as the central mystery behind cloning technology is finally revealed.

The revelation of Darros's underwater storage facility and the disturbing reality about the clones will drive Lucy and the others to delve deeper into Darros' activities, unearthing more dark truths that could endanger their lives.

Xander, horrified by the news that previous clones were abandoned to die, struggles with his identity and purpose, leading him to change his mind and help the group.

Tom's abduction of Charlie raises the stakes even further, potentially setting the stage for a high-stakes rescue mission.

It might be feasible that Lucy will take Tom and Darros head-on, along with her other clones.

When will 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Episode 10 air?

Keeley Hawes in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc/@sophiegiraud)

The final episode, titled 'We Will Come Again', will premiere on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 10 pm ET/PT on AMC+.

The episode will be directed by John Fawcett, and the story is by Alexis Burgess & Anna Fishko.

How to stream 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Episode 9?

Rya Kihlstedt in a still from 'Orphan Black: Echoes' (@amc+)

The AMC Network provides an AMC+ membership that is essential to watch the show.

A subscription is necessary for continuous streaming without commercials, which costs $8.99 per month.

Additionally, you may buy a subscription for $6.99 monthly or $83.88 yearly. Commercial-based membership rates begin at $4.99 per month.

