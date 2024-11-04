The real reason why 'RHOP' star Mia Thornton keeps ex Gordon Thornton around

Gordon Thornton and Mia Thornton find themselves in a murky situation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Even though Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton, her estranged husband, are on the verge of divorcing, they haven't broken off all contact yet. Living in the same building, the two share money, often talk, and co-parent their two children.

Episode 5 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 had Mia discussing her complex predicament with her friend Jacqueline Blake while on vacation at Lake Norman.

"There’s three issues. He’s not over you, very clearly. He’s having a hard time," Jacqueline said as Mia went over a string of texts she had gotten from Gordon. "He’s feeling like you’re using him."

In other words, did Gordon tell lies in those texts? She moved on quickly and in public, and she is seemingly keeping him near to make her life easy. Even Jacqueline admits that Mia is pampered by her circumstances and appreciates that Gordon still looks after her.

Later in the show, Keiarna Stewart confronted Mia when Mia said Keiarna needed her flute! The joke is that we all know you desperately need your flute because both Inc and Gordon are financially strapped! Clock it!

Mia Thornton aired ex-Gordon Thornton's dirty laundry

Gordon's money was gone, and Mia was leaving with the money when Potomac returned for the eighth season. Mia abruptly stated that she was unhappy in the marriage and that Gordon's unhappiness was causing her to feel depressed since their money and social standing had been taken away from them.

Mia openly revived her connection with Radio Personality Inc, her high school love, whom she claimed always had her heart, instead of sticking with her guy, Gordon. Gordon went to TMZ and chastised his wife for cheating on him during their marriage because he was so shocked by her lack of compassion and betrayal.

In response, Mia implied that Gordon was incapable of carrying out his husbandly responsibilities (in bed).

Mia Thornton faced backlash for dragging her children into a messy separation

She hinted that Gordon could not be the biological father of Jeremiah, her eldest son. Social media exploded.

By purposefully using the plural form of fathers, she implies that her children were fathered by at least two men. The ladies accuse Mia of being careless with her children's mental health because of her new relationship at the beginning of Season 9.

Mia snapped. Following the outcry from fans over the controversy, Mia claimed her children were her property on Instagram, with a checklist that some critics say is full of false information.

Gordon Thornton's access to Mia Thornton revoked

The 'RHOP' star Mia has managed to set up some healthy boundaries between her new lover, Inc, and her former husband, Gordon.

On October 30, when promoting the Bravo series, Mia told US Weekly, "They haven't seen each other. I actually just revoked his access to my floor [when Inc is in town], so Gordon can’t come to my floor. That’s been a really great boundary because now I take the back service elevator, so I never run into him. We don’t see him."

The fact that her partner enjoys coming to visit when Gordon is out of town is also beneficial, Mia continued.

“We’re doing a better job of just kind of being mindful of his feelings, which I don’t know how long I’m going to be doing that,” Mia revealed. “But for now, that’s what’s working.”

“We are actually doing a really good job. The kids are happy,” she told the outlet. “Gordon is still very much in my building. I’m OK with it as long as there’s no negativity around it. I don’t like negative things. I’m a peace girl. I really do like peace. And as long as you’re coming with good energy, then you are always welcome in my corner suite. But the moment that it’s anything different, and you try to control what’s going on in my corner suite, you have got to get out.”

Mia praised her ex-husband for "respecting my boundaries," but she also thinks it's good that he's seeing someone else.

“I think he’s now distracted, and he has his attention on someone else, which is great,” she stated. “It works out well. The kids love her. I do [like her]. I think that she’s a good addition to our family. She’s a good team member. Hopefully, she’ll stick around for a while.”

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 PM ET. Stream past episodes anytime on Peacock.