Mia Thornton hits new low after attacking Gizelle Bryant's daughters on 'RHOP'

Gizelle Bryant is about to unleash her wrath as RHOP's Mia Thornton goes after her daughters

In the episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' that aired on Sunday, December 1, Gizelle Bryant confronted Mia Thornton for posting photos of herself with Gordon Thornton and Inc, despite previously telling everyone they were on a hiatus.

Things heated up by the end of Sunday's episode, with both sides exchanging obscenities, either face-to-face or from the comfort of their confessionals. While we enjoy a good dose of Real Housewives drama, we draw the line when it involves children.

Things get ugly as RHOP's Mia Thornton drags Gizelle Bryant's daughter into their mess (X/@mrsmiathornton/@gizellebryant)

Mia Thornton startled Potomac ladies with a startling admission

Gizelle called out Mia's social media post in front of the group, but Mia wasn’t going to back down. In retaliation, she spilled some personal details about Gizelle's daughters. This move was bound to lead to a messy fallout for Mia. We quickly picked up our conversation right after Wendy's birthday celebration. When Mia stated, "The fathers of my children can get along," everyone was taken aback. “I thought Gordon was your children’s father?” said a bewildered Stacey Rusch.

Mia revealed that she had previously been married. This appeared to defuse the situation until Jacqueline Blake stepped in to support her. Mia, however, was not happy with her top reaction and instructed her to return to her rightful spot.

RHOP's Mia Thornton drops a bombshell about his ex-husband before Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton drags Gizelle Bryant's daughters into a messy fight

When Gizelle inquired about her social media post from Wendy Osefo's party, Mia was not happy. A conversation was inevitable, but when it finally happened, it quickly escalated to a place it shouldn’t have.

In order to raise money for charity, Ashley Darby asked the gathering to watch her rappel off a skyscraper. Mia informed Gizelle that she didn't believe it was right to criticize her social media posts in front of the group while Ashley was channeling her inner Spider-Man in the background.

Mia then called out Gizelle for not posting on social media about her children "sneaking in boys." In her confessional, Gizelle remarked that Mia was "losing her mind" and made it clear she would not "lash out at me and my daughters." Mia appeared pleased with her jab, but in reality, it just exacerbated their relationship. "I'm actually just taking it all in," Gizelle said in closing. "Because after it’s all in, I will react."

RHOP's Mia Thornton crosses the line by airing Gizelle Bryant's daughter's private life on air (X/@mrsmiathornton/@gizellebryant)

Real Housewives need to keep children off-limit

All the ladies on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' are known to follow the guidelines, which state that children and families are off-limits during filming. Maybe 'RHOP' should take a leaf from that book. Mia bringing up Gizelle's daughters in that conversation made little sense. Well, Mia better count her days, because Gizelle's tone makes it clear she means business.

You can rag on Gizelle all you want, but not on those angel babies! Say what you will about Gizelle, but she’s done an excellent job raising her daughters. Gizelle was perplexed as the Sunday episode ended abruptly. She’ll take some time to process, then go home and start scheming. Mia’s in for a rough ride.

We’re all hoping Gizelle gathers all her strength and unleashes it on Mia. Coming for Gizelle’s daughters was a huge mistake. Mia was completely out of line, and she was about to face Gizelle’s full wrath. Mia needs to keep Gizelle’s children out of this. Instead of owning up to her actions, Mia seemed more upset about being called out, rather than being honest and real about her situation. The facades are falling through fissures.

Mia uses Gizelle’s daughters as a cover while exploiting her children and their emotions for a storyline and a paycheck. This ranks near the bottom of the list of the most heinous and despicable things we've seen in this franchise.

RHOP's Gizelle Bryant is ready to send Mia Thornton packing after their recent explosive argument (X/@mrsmiathornton/@gizellebryant)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 continues on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.