Gordon Thornton could sue Mia Thornton for everything she's got, and here's why

Gordon Thornton denying to film without his children makes him the OG Potomac Housewife

When Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger shared their opinions on the paternity dispute involving her child, Mia Thornton started crying. They both agreed that it wasn't a smart idea to discuss the issue on the broadcast.

They felt that the child was left vulnerable by letting the incident get out of hand. Mia took the criticism personally, claiming that she believed Gizelle and Karen were implying that she was a horrible mother.

In any case, the subject was revisited in the November 17 episode. However, Gordon Thornton and Incognito, aka Inc had a fierce argument in front of Mia this time.

Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon Thornton's separation news popped up online in September 2023 (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Gordon Thornton rises to be the best Housewife on 'RHOP'

When Inc stated that he thought he was the child's biological father, Gordon was not amused.

Gordon said to Inc, “I see a person who had adultery with my wife.” He added, “I ain’t okay with it. She got pregnant and had an abortion because of you.”

Gordon then questioned Inc., “You think Jeremiah’s your kid?”

Inc replied, “Yeah, I on told you that.” Gordon answered, “Bull****. Bull****.”

In earlier episodes, Mia assured the women that she and Gordon got along well as co-parents. Since Gordon and Inc. share a building, things were so nice that they had just finished folding his laundry.

However, the paternity problem appears to be deteriorating.

Gordon Thornton is becoming the best Housewife of 'RHOP' (Bravotv)

Gordon Thornton coming for Mia Thornton's every cent made on 'RHOP'

During the Sunday episode, Mia said Gordon needed to be cautious of the children, which was crazy. After Inc has been aggressive with their mom in their damn faces, we need to get them off our screen right now.

Gordon is being polite in order to get in front of the cameras to criticize Mia and Inc. Well, in a subtle way, he's the third-best housewife on this show.

Inc and Mia discuss how to keep children from hearing Gordon. Hello, you're actively airing all of your business on a television show. The children will view this at some point.

Mia is attempting to manipulate Gordon and portray him as the villain. Mia should stop this right now.

It appears that Mia, Inc, and Gordon are all broke and trying everything they can to keep Mia on the show. They're all seemingly in on it.

Mia discusses how she financially supports Gordon and how he is ill. We tell you what, he's going to take her for every cent she has behind her pranks with Inc—especially if it turns out that the child is not Gordon's. His argument is completely spelled out on television.

So far, Mia has used her mother, lied about having cancer, and is now manipulating Gordon's mental condition to promote a paternity plot involving an innocent child. We don't want this gutter, low-base BS!

Mia Thornton still using Gordon Thornton following their separation (Bravotv)

RHOP's Mia Thornton booking her spot on next season of 'House of Villain'

Gordon is Mia's estranged husband and she presently resides in the same apartment complex. Why?

For the children. In other words, she is eager to show off Inc, her current partner, as if it were perfectly normal.

Trouble is undoubtedly on the horizon, but since she is attempting to reveal other people's private affairs, it is quite probable that they will turn this against her if she upsets them. Although she is still one position away, Mia wants to be the focal point of the introduction package.

She will become a target and a major villain in the series if she keeps playing this nasty game. However, who wouldn't want to perhaps land a second job on 'House of Villains'?

RHOP's Mia Thornton would make a perfect cast member for 'House of Villains' (Instagram/@miathornton)

Bravo airs 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 every Sunday at 8 pm ET. You can view every episode on Peacock.