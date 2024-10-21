Kristen Bell's rom-com loses Netflix's #1 spot to this action-packed adventure show

Here's the list of the top 10 Netflix movies this week

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix clearly understands how to engage its fans, as it continues to dominate the streaming scene with a wide slate of entertaining series. The streaming platform's Top 10 list from October 7 to October 13 has a varied selection of content, proving that viewers are enjoying the series produced by the streaming titan.

This week's Top 10 shows offer a diverse range of genres and styles to satisfy every taste. Everyone may find something they appreciate, from intense dramas to uplifting comedy. So, let's take a look at Netflix's top ten titles this week and uncover the must-see series that are sweeping the streaming industry by storm.

10. Dandadan

A still from 'Dandadan' (@netflix)

'Dandadan' is a popular anime series that successfully attracts a large audience because of its distinct fusion of comedy and action with mystical themes.

The anime centers on Momo Ayase (Abby Trott) and Ken Takakura (A J Beckles) as they investigate ghosts and aliens, leading them into thrilling paranormal adventures.

9. The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

A still from 'The Amazing Digital Circus' (@netflix)

Thanks to the unique combination of live-action performances and computer animation, 'The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1' is still soaring high. The show follows humans Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax (Michael Kovach), Ragatha (Amanda Hufford), Gangle (Marissa Lenti), Kinger (Sean Chiplock), and Zooble (Ashley Nichols).

The exciting part of the narrative is that the humans are stuck in a virtual reality game called the circus. They go on absurd escapades under the guidance of Caine (Alex Rochon), an artificial intelligence who serves as the circus's ringmaster, at the danger of losing their minds and 'abstracting' into digital monsters.

8. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

A still from 'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4' (@netflix)

'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5' ranks eighth on Netflix's top 10 because of its captivating true crime tales and capacity to hold viewers' attention.

The show presents the facts and theories about each case using historical videos, reenactments, and interviews. Viewers are then left with a sense of mystery and excitement as some cases may be solved while others remain unexplained.

7. The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12

A still from 'The Great British Baking Show' (@netflix)

I suppose Netflix users enjoy baking, as 'The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12' grabs the seventh spot on Netflix's Top 10. The show highlights the popular British baking competition, where contestants from all across the country compete in a variety of challenges to demonstrate their baking abilities and ingenuity.

Each episode has a theme and participants complete a range of baking chores. The judges rate the entrants' works based on flavor, attractiveness, and technical ability.

6. Deceitful Love

Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti in a still from 'Deceitful Love' (@netflix)

The 2024 Italian romantic drama television show 'Deceitful Love' is a popular pick on Netflix, as seen by its number six slot on the Top 10 Netflix watch this week. The show follows Gabriella (Monica Guerritore), a rich hotel owner in her 60s who suddenly falls for Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti), a significantly younger guy.

Despite her family's objections, Gabriella has a passionate romance with Elia. However, when Elia's secrets and background are uncovered, Gabriella begins to wonder if she can trust him.

5. Ali Wong: Single Lady

'Ali Wong: Single Lady' is a comedy on netflix (@netflix)

Thanks to its comedy, relatability, and Ali Wong's powerful comic presence, 'Ali Wong: Single Lady' is ranked fifth on the prestigious list. In this Netflix comedy special, Ali Wong delivers her amusing and honest take on post-divorce living.

Wong, known for her humor, shares her experiences about dating, relationships, and the difficulties of being a single woman in her forties. She also shares insightful views and engaging stories, making fans laugh and relate to her experiences.

4. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

A still from 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Based on a true story, Ryan Murphy's 'Monster: The Menendez Brothers' continues to captivate audiences, sitting comfortably at number four on Netflix's Top Ten Movies of the Week list. The show chronicles the famed real crime case of Lyle (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch).

The series follows the infamous 1989 case where the siblings murder their rich parents, José (Javier Bardem) and Mary Louise 'Kitty' Menendez (Chloë Sevigny). The film chronicles the historic trial, in which the Mendez brothers attempt to excuse their acts by blaming their parents for abuse and mental torture.

3. Love Is Blind Season 7

'Love is Blind' Season 7 made its premiere on October 2 and is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey (Instagarm/@vanessalachey)

Romance continues to amuse viewers as 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 climbs into Netflix's top ten list, landing third. As you are undoubtedly aware, the 'Love Is Blind' franchise has a huge fan following that eagerly awaits new seasons, and this time, just like past seasons, attracts viewers.

The show features a group of men and women who are segregated into separate pods and communicate by voice. Once you've chosen your greatest connection, you may go on a vacation to get to know each other better, and who knows, you might even marry by the end of the season.

2. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

It looks like the 'Nobody Wants This' fever isn't going away anytime soon, as the romance comedy takes the number two slot on the chart. The narrative of the show centers around Joanne (Kristen Bell), a serial dater and successful podcast host, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi.

The two meet by chance and sparks fly from their first encounter. However, their passion is stifled by their radically different circumstances, and as the story progresses, the two must make a life-altering decision.

1. Outer Banks: Season 4

Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, and Chase Stokes in Outer Banks (Netflix/@jacksonleedavis)

With its established fan base from the previous two seasons, 'Outer Banks' continues to flourish in Season 4. In Season 4 of 'Outer Banks', the action heats up as our teens delve deeper into their search for riches and identity.

Following the tumultuous events of Season 3, the group must deal with the consequences of their actions while searching for the mythical treasure that has evaded them for so long. As they pursue the treasure, their bond is strained as they encounter treachery, family secrets, and terrifying opponents.