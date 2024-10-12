Your favorite couple will return for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 but with a major twist

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix’s romantic comedy, 'Nobody Wants This', starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, has been renewed for a second season just weeks after the premiere of Season 1. The 10-episode series follows the unexpected romance between Joanne, a successful podcaster, and Noah, an unconventional rabbi. Foster’s life experiences inspire the show, which has garnered praise from viewers, sparked conversations, and stirred some controversy.

In 'Nobody Wants This Season 2, things are going to be a bit different this time around. If you're wondering what Season 2 might be about then you've come to the right place because we've got just the updates for you.

Erin Foster shares an update for 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

For 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2, Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, both known for their work on 'Girls', will take over as the showrunners, replacing Erin Foster. They will also serve as executive producers alongside Nora Silver, Kristen Bell, and Steve Levitan. Netflix’s COO, Bela Bajaria, confirmed the show's renewal even before its premiere. Foster shared her excitement, saying, "Creating Nobody Wants This has been one of the best moments in my career. I'm excited to work with Jenni and Bruce. Let’s celebrate how healthy relationships can be truly romantic," as reported by Deadline.

What could 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 be about?

'Nobody Wants This' Season 1 Finale ended with a big cliffhanger, as Noah decided to stay with Joanne, even though it might cause problems with his duties as a rabbi and his family's disapproval. With the show renewed, we’ll finally get to see how these storylines unfold. Another big question that may be addressed in Season 2 is the complicated relationship between Joanne’s sister, Morgan, and Noah’s brother, Sasha.

New showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan bring a wealth of experience, with Kaplan receiving five Emmy nominations and Konner earning two. Their collaboration is expected to maintain the show’s distinctive tone. Steve Levitan, co-creator of 'Modern Family', had temporarily stepped in as showrunner while Erin Foster focused on writing, but this new change in leadership shouldn't change the show too much, making sure season two stays on track.

Can 'Nobody Wants This' sustain romance magic in Season 2?

'Nobody Wants This' resonated with viewers for several reasons, one of the most significant being the excellent casting, with Adam Brody standing out as a confident rom-com lead. The show also effectively utilized its talented supporting cast, featuring Sherry Cola, Jackie Tohn, and D’Arcy Carden from The Good Place. Kristen Bell’s involvement, along with her real-life friendship with Brody, added even more charm to the show. The numbers speak for themselves: a nearly perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and 26 million views in a short period.

However, Season 2 might face a challenge, can a romantic comedy built around one main couple keep viewers hooked? Fans loved the positive relationship between Noah and Joanne, but the next season may deal with the limits of the genre and possible controversy over how it portrays Jewish women. With new showrunners taking over, a lot is riding on the second season, but there’s also room for hope and a thrill of excitement about what's coming next. To know more about 'Nobody Wants This' or your favorite show, stay tuned to MEAWW.

'Nobody Wants This' Season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.