Cooper Koch reveals the truth about that shower scene in 'Monsters' and the reaction is unanimous: 'TMI'

Warning: this article contains spoilers from 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' has stirred controversy for its dramatic depiction of the notorious brothers. Though inspired by real events, the series has been criticized for exaggerations and factual inaccuracies. Many viewers and experts argue that the show sensationalizes the Menendez case, prioritizing entertainment over truth. Despite this, the show has generated significant interest in the case, sparking renewed debates. However, the balance between storytelling and factual accuracy remains a conflict.

Cooper Koch, the actor who played Erik Menendez in Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', recently spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. On October 14, Koch appeared on the show and discussed the anthology's infamous prison shower scene, making him an internet sensation.

Was the shower scene in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' real?

A still from 'Monsters' (@netflix)

In Netflix's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' Episode 3, Cooper Koch appears fully nude in a notable shower scene. The scene features Erik following an inmate into the prison showers, where they exchange suggestive glances and intimate gestures. Cooper addressed the scene during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen. When Andy referenced iconic full-frontal moments in the show, Cooper added, "Just to clarify, mine was not a prosthetic." Andy playfully responded, "Congratulations, Cooper, you're very blessed, aren't you?" Cooper, with a blush, replied, "Well... hung."

When asked about the challenges of full-frontal nudity on camera, Cooper expressed that it wasn't intimidating. "It's not really scary. It's more uncomfortable at first. The cold, especially in the shower, made it awkward initially, but it warmed up," he shared. His candid remarks highlighted his comfort with the scene and topic.

Cooper Koch reveals he did not use a prosthetic for his ‘MONSTERS’ shower scene:



“Mine was not a prosthetic… well hung.” pic.twitter.com/5v4EiFT0xk — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2024

Cooper Koch's revelation about THAT scene in 'Monsters' sends fans into frenzy

Many fans did not appreciate Cooper Koch revealing such sensitive information on TV. As they rushed to X to share their opinions, one user wrote, "I have such a hot take about this but idc. I find this extremely disrespectful and I’ll elaborate if anyone wants me to, but this is not something you share considering the movies topic," to which another user replied, "Lol yes, it is massively distasteful considering the subject matter."

I have such a hot take about this but idc. I find this extremely disrespectful and I’ll elaborate if anyone wants me to, but this is not something you share considering the movies topic. — Esa Raja (@EsaRaja5) October 15, 2024

Lol yes, it is massively distasteful considering the subject matter — Ben Gail (@Ben_Gail) October 15, 2024

A fan shared, "Why did we need to know this???" "Notice how the focus is on this and not on the CRIME. Ryan Murphy, you will be judged," wrote a viewer, to which another user replied, "This is why I couldn't even give the show a chance. Ryan Murphy just wants to make me horny for murderers and I can't do it."

Why did we need to know this??? 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/ESK1tilvWP — Zara Hamid (@xzydc1) October 15, 2024

This is why I couldn't even give the show a chance. Ryan Murphy just wants to make me horny for murderers and I can't do it. — Dylan (@Dylan33683886) October 15, 2024

"We all deserve to know less about each other," commented one fan, while another shared, "Why are they poorly attempting to thirst trap using a scene from a show about the MENENDEZ BROTHERS?" "Wow just no decorum at all… be mindful of why you were invited to the scene," posted a fan.

we all deserve to know less about each other. — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 15, 2024

Wow just no decorum at all… be mindful of why you were invited to the scene… — Anne (@AnneTheReUp) October 15, 2024

why are they poorly attempting to thirst trap using a scene from a show about the MENENDEZ BROTHERS? 😭 — Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) October 15, 2024

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' trailer

