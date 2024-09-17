Before 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' drops, watch these 5 best true crime dramas

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion advised

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While Netflix is gearing up for the release of its true-crime series, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', have you ever wondered about some other true-crime dramas that might have piqued your interest? After all, we all love ourselves some gory, bizarre stories that have taken place in real life.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' follows the infamous Menendez brothers' case. Back in 1989, Lyle and Erik shocked the nation by gunning down their parents, José and Kitty, in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers claimed years of abuse drove them to desperation, but the courts disagreed, handing down life sentences without parole. While you wait to watch how their story unfolded, here are the 5 best true-crime shows you need to watch before you head on to 'Monster' Season 2.

1) When They See Us (2019)

A still from 'When They See Us' (@netflix)

Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' is a gut-wrenching true crime series that tells the devastating true story of the Central Park Five, which revolves around five teens falsely accused of assaulting and raping a jogger in 1989.

The Netflix series spans 25 years, from the teens's initial interrogation to their exoneration in 2002, exposing the brutal injustices faced by Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise. 'When They See Us' is available to stream on Netflix.

2) Unbelievable (2019)

A still from 'Unbelievable' (@netflix)

Netflix's 'Unbelievable' tells the harrowing story of Marie, played by Kaitlyn Dever. After bravely reporting her brutal rape, Marie is forced to retract her statement, leaving her truth untold.

Two determined detectives, played by Merritt Wever and Toni Collette, then take on her case, refusing to give up. Their relentless pursuit of justice uncovers a shocking trail that could finally reveal what really happened, shedding light on the devastating consequences of doubt and the power of unwavering investigation.

3) A Friend Of The Family (2022)

Hendrix Yancey in a still from 'A Friend of the Family' (@peacock)

If you're really into true crime stories, Peacock's 'A Friend of the Family' is a must-watch. The chilling series retells the shocking true story of the Broberg family's nightmare. The family's youngest daughter, Jan (McKenna Grace), was repeatedly kidnapped by a man they trusted - A 'family friend' Robert (Jake Lacy). With calculated manipulation, Robert exploited the Brobergs' vulnerabilities, turning Jan against her own family in a disturbing tale of deception and betrayal.

4) Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021)

Beanie Feldstein in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' (@fx)

Netflix's 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' revisits the scandalous true events surrounding President Bill Clinton's infamous affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The series, produced by Ryan Murphy, exposes the secret relationship, the subsequent investigation, and the dramatic impeachment trial that took the nation by storm in the late 1990s.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book 'A Vast Conspiracy,' the show humanizes the key figures involved, including Lewinsky, Clinton, and Linda Tripp, shedding new light on the personal and political fallout of this historic controversy.

5) Dr Death (2021)

A still from 'Dr. Death' (@peacock)

Peacock's 'Dr Death' is a chilling true-crime series based on the shocking stories of two rogue surgeons, Dr Christopher Duntsch and Dr Paolo Macchiarini. The show exposes the horrific medical malpractice and manipulation committed by these doctors, leaving trails of wounded and dead patients in their path.

Through gripping storytelling and intense drama, 'Dr Death' reveals the disturbing consequences of unchecked ambition, medical hubris, and a flawed healthcare system, raising urgent questions about patient safety and the ethics of modern medicine.

When and how to stream 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'?

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, September 19, 2024. Don't have a Netflix subscription?

Access to the film requires a Netflix membership, available starting from $6.99/month for the standard plan with ads. The standard plan without ads is priced at $15.49/month, while the Premium plan costs $22.99/month.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' trailer