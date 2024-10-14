Kristen Bell’s massive hit romcom finally dethrones true crime thriller from Netflix #1 spot

Here's the list for the top 10 shows of Netflix this week in the USA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Navigating Netflix's vast library can be thrilling yet daunting. With countless dramas, comedies, reality shows, and documentaries, choosing what to watch can be tough. Fortunately, Netflix's weekly top 10 list helps streamline your decision.

This week, a new champion emerges. 'Nobody Wants This', a romantic comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, captures the top spot. This charming show has won over the hearts of many millennials. Last week's frontrunner, 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', slips to second, while 'Love is Blind' Season 7 secures third place.

10. Heartstopper Season 3 (2022)

'Heartstopper' features Yasmin Finney, Rhea Norwood, Corinna Brown, and Kit Connor in lead roles (@netflix)

'Heartstopper' Season 3 continues the heartfelt love story of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). This season delves deeper into the complexities of love as the teenagers navigate their relationship. Charlie musters the courage to express his feelings, practicing the words "I love you" in front of the mirror. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie face significant decisions about their academic futures, considering university options. Fortunately, their tight-knit friend group, including Tao Xu (William Gao), Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney), and Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan), will support them every step of the way.

9. The Amazing Digital Circus (2023)

A still from 'The Amazing Digital Circus' (@netflix)

Trapped in a virtual circus, a diverse group of humans must navigate their deepest fears and traumas in the adult animated series 'The Amazing Digital Circus'. The captivating cast includes Pomni (Lizzie Freeman), Jax (Michael Kovach), Ragatha (Amanda Hufford), Gangle (Marissa Lenti), Kinger (Sean Chiplock), and Zooble (Ashley Nichols). Guided by the enigmatic AI ringmaster Caine (Alex Rochon), this dark comedy pushes boundaries. Each character confronts their own demons amidst a surreal and thrilling adventure. 'The Amazing Digital Circus' defies conventions, proving animation isn't just for kids. With its unique blend of humor and complexity, this show redefines adult entertainment.

8. Yellowjackets (2021)

A still from 'Yellowjackets' (@netflix)

Now streaming on Netflix, 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 brings Showtime's gripping drama to a wider audience. This psychological thriller masterfully weaves two timelines: 1996 and the present day. In 1996, a talented New Jersey girls' soccer team, bound for a national tournament in Seattle, suffered a catastrophic plane crash in the Canadian wilderness.

The survivors must work together to stay alive, but as the series unfolds, dark secrets emerge: they resort to unimaginable acts to survive. The present-day narrative follows several survivors, now adults, struggling to cope with the traumatic events of their past. Haunted by memories, they desperately keep their secrets hidden, but will their efforts be enough to keep the truth buried?

7. The Perfect Couple (2024)

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

The picturesque island of Nantucket sets the stage for the gripping drama 'The Perfect Couple'. Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) is about to marry Benji Winbury (Billy Howle) at the Winbury family's stunning seaside estate, Summerland. The Winburys, led by matriarch Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), are Nantucket's most influential and wealthy family. On the wedding morning, tragedy unfolds: a lifeless body is discovered on the beach. The lavish celebration transforms into a crime scene investigation. A killer lurks among the guests. As suspicions rise, one fact is clear: everyone is a suspect. The search for the murderer begins, unraveling secrets and lies within the elite community. Who will be revealed as the culprit?

6. Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 (2020)

A still from the episode 'House of Terror' from the show 'Unsolved Mysteries' (@netflix)

'Unsolved Mysteries' returns with Volume 5, presenting four baffling cases that challenge even the sharpest minds. This season's intriguing mysteries include a park bench murderer, a paranormal partner, bizarre cattle mutilations, and an alleged UFO incident. To deepen your investigation, Netflix provides additional evidence on its Tudum site, allowing you to scrutinize the cases like a detective. Prepare to be perplexed, frustrated, and motivated by these episodes. Notably, the cattle mutilation case will leave you stunned, testing your detective skills like never before.

5. The Great British Baking Show Collection 12 (2010)

A still from 'The Great British Baking Show' (@netflix)

'The Great British Baking Show' returns with a fresh batch of talented amateur bakers vying for the top spot. Contestants face challenges that push their creativity and culinary expertise to the limit, crafting intricate cakes and custards, crusty bread, and perfect biscuits. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to critique the creations, while hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding guide the competition, which premiered on September 27. New episodes drop every Friday. May the best baker win!

4. Mr. McMahon (2024)

Netflix's 'Mr. McMahon' is a docuseries that follows the life of the WWE legend, Vince Mcmahon (@netfix)

Vince McMahon's name is synonymous with professional wrestling. After acquiring WWF (now WWE) from his father, McMahon relentlessly pursued dominance, outmaneuvering and bankrupting rivals while poaching their top talent. His uncompromising vision and unwavering confidence transformed WWE into a billion-dollar empire. 'Mr. McMahon' chronicles the tumultuous life and career of the wrestling mogul, from humble beginnings to global icon status. However, McMahon's meteoric rise was shadowed by a dramatic fall, as sexual misconduct allegations led to his resignation. This documentary series explores the highs and lows of McMahon's journey, with his downfall still unfolding in real time.

3. Love Is Blind Season 7 (2020)

A still from 'Love Is Blind Season 7' (@netflix)

'Love is Blind' returns for Season 7 on Netflix, bringing together 30 singles seeking romance in an unconventional dating experiment. In the pods, they form connections through voice-only conversations. When sparks fly, contestants can propose, and if accepted, meet face-to-face for the first time. Following a couples retreat and cohabitation, the relationships are put to the ultimate test: walking down the aisle. Will the couples commit to marriage or call off the engagement? New episodes drop every Wednesday, leading up to the season finale on October 23.

2. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (2024)

'Monster' Season 2 features Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez as the infamous Menendez brothers (@netflix)

In 1989, Erik and Lyle Menéndez shocked the nation by murdering their parents, José and Kitty, in their family home. The brothers were later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Despite their conviction, they claim they acted in self-defense, alleging years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse by José, with Kitty complicit. Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' dramatizes this infamous case. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez portray Erik and Lyle, while Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny play José and Kitty. The series raises a haunting question: are the Menéndez brothers the monsters the public perceives them to be, or is there more to their tragic story?

1. Nobody Wants This (2024)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, beloved stars of the 2000s, reunite in 'Nobody Wants This', a romantic comedy series by Erin Foster. Bell, iconic for her title role in 'Veronica Mars', and Brody, cherished for his portrayal of Seth Cohen in 'The O.C.', bring their signature charm to this new project. In 'Nobody Wants This', Bell plays Joanne, a spirited agnostic hosting a sex and relationship podcast with her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe). Adam Brody stars as Noah, a kind-hearted rabbi. The two meet at a dinner party and spark an instant connection. As their relationship blossoms, opposing views and divergent family backgrounds threaten to disrupt their love story, testing the couple's resolve.