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Ken Jennings reveals the truth behind his wild ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant stories: ‘We don't fact-check’

Ken Jennings admits some ‘Jeopardy!’ anecdotes weren’t true, including one shocking claim he made during his record-breaking winning streak
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot of Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

Most reality shows have a strict vetting process. The information contestants provide is scrutinized to the point of being broken down. Despite several strict measures, some contestants succeed in falsifying the facts. One such culprit is 'Jeopardy' contestant-turned-host Ken Jennings. In 2004, Jennings became an overnight celebrity with his legendary 74-game streak. In these games, he was right on the money with his answers, but apparently not with his stories during the anecdote segment. "I didn't feel like I had a great story in game number three, much less game number 73. So a lot of my stories are — and I've confessed this before — not 100% true," he shared with PEOPLE

Ken Jennings (Image Credit: Jeopardy! | YouTube)
A still of Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy! )

Jennings believes these stories are supposed to make the episodes interesting, and whatever facts he falsified did just that. "It's just, you know, something that you and [former Jeopardy! host] Alex Trebek can chat about for 25 seconds. Like, mission accomplished," he stated. The now-host also declared he does not verify the stories before putting them on the air. As long as they do not break any broadcasting rules and regulations, contestants are allowed to speak their minds. Jennings himself put out some wild stories. "So I told them that I liked airline food. That's not really true. He asked me if I had any dark secrets, and I told him, 'I killed a man down south once.' Also, not true … We don't fact-check. We're not The New Yorker on Jeopardy!" he further added.

A still from ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring Adam Remsen with Ken Jennings (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @adamfromjeopardy)
A still from ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring Adam Remsen with Ken Jennings (Image Source: Instagram | @adamfromjeopardy)

Jennings also shared some tips for contestants who want to present a good story on the show. According to him, certain tales align well with the show; the contestants need to focus on them specifically. "A good Jeopardy anecdote is a little bit like a Mad Lib," the host explained. "Something like, you know … Even though you're in your 30s, you own two tricycles, and they're both orange," he continued. "On paper, that's kind of a boring story. Somebody has two orange tricycles. But when you think about it on Jeopardy!, that's kind of the perfect thing."

Ken Jennings hosting 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings hosting 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

In 2025, he shared his take on the anecdote segment in the 'Lovett or Leave It' podcast. "As a kid, I found the Jeopardy! interviews so cringey that I would leave the room," he confessed. "Because these people mean well, but you make them stop playing Jeopardy! for a second to talk about their cat or their trip to Thailand or something, and they're not there for that. They just want to answer the little questions!" As a host, he has tried to improve the segment to the best of his capabilities. "I try to make it the least bad it can be and get out of there. My promise to you, the viewer," he shared. Jennings was announced as the main host in 2023. Also, Jennings shared why he believes the show continues to resonate even after 40 years. "For young audiences, old audiences, red states, blue states, it doesn't matter. This is a place where America comes together," he said. "And facts actually matter, you know?" he continued. "There's expertise and scholarship on Jeopardy!, and that's how it should be. It's a hopeful sign for me," he added.

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