Has 'Will Trent' been renewed for Season 5? Everything we know after a dramatic Season 4 finale

Season 4 saw Ormewood becoming Trent's partner, Faith receiving dead animal in the mail, and 2 unexpected deaths, leaving fans with the same question.

Contains spoilers for 'Wille Trent' Season 4.

Season 4 of 'Will Trent' recently concluded, albeit with an exceedingly emotional episode. The finale, which was titled 'Be Of Service,' as a nod to the late character of GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner, featured another shocking character death. Trent's emotional and mental well-being were pushed to the limits, and yet he managed to come back mostly unscathed. However, the scars on his psyche would take much longer to heal, thus setting up for another future installment of the ABC show.

Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

As of this writing, it has been confirmed that 'Will Trent' will return for a fifth season on the network. Although ABC has not yet announced an exact release date, it is likely that Season 5 will be part of the network's Fall 2026 or early 2027 programming schedule. Similarly, a plot synopsis and cast list are yet to be revealed, and one remains hopeful that relevant information in this regard will be made available soon. The viewership ratings and audience engagement for 'Will Trent' have steadily increased with each season, with the recently concluded fourth installment the most-watched.

Elsewhere, the Season 4 finale episode kicked off with Erika Christensen's Angie Polaski going into labor. While she was on the way to the hospital along with her Doctor husband, Seth McDale, played by Scott Foley, their car was hit by an SUV. It initially seemed that Polaski wouldn't make it, and bystanders helped McDale pry open the door on her side of the car. In a moment of crisis, the couple named their future child Edie. Upon reaching the hospital, the doctors were busy tending to Polaski when McDale realized that he was badly hurt and bleeding internally. He ultimately passed away before he could meet his newborn daughter. On the other hand, Trent paid Polaski a visit at the hospital and pledged to take care of baby Edie. He ultimately took a leave of absence from the GBI and took Polaski and Edie back home to live with Betty and Nico.

A still of Erika Christensen and Ramon Rodriguez in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Wilford Harewood)

After a hiatus during which she recovered from her grief, Polaski returned to work alongside Trent. Meanwhile, a lot had changed at the bureau during the months they were away. Trent soon learned that an as-yet unseen individual was poised to take over the reins of the Bureau as the new Deputy Director. Jake McLaughlin's Ormewood became Trent's new partner, and Faith, played by Iantha Richardson, was shown to be busy investigating a s*x trafficking racket that was tied to some of the biggest and most influential political leaders in Atlanta. By the end of Season 4, Richardson received a dead animal in the mail, suggesting the case might play a major role in Season 5. Fans can watch 'Will Trent' on ABC.