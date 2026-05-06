'Will Trent' Season 4 finale kills off another fan-favorite after Amanda Wagner's death

Trent was previously devastated by the death of Deputy Director Amanda Wagner on the ABC show, and now another major character dies in Season 4 finale.

Season 4 of 'Will Trent' concluded on a particularly heartbreaking note. It goes without saying that the titular character, played by Ramón Rodríguez, has been dealing with a mental health crisis following the death of Sonja Sohn's Georgia Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Amanda Wagner at the hands of Adelaide's minions. Now, just after three episodes following the tragic event, the ABC show portrayed another shocking death that had the potential to throw Trent out of the fight. Nevertheless, Trent managed to hold on to the ropes and bounced back somehow, but it wasn't easy.

A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Lynsey Weatherspoon)

The ABC show had previously revealed that Erika Christensen's Angie Polaski had gone into labor following her prolonged pregnancy. However, while she was on the way to the hospital along with her Doctor partner, Seth McDale, played by Scott Foley, an SUV rammed into the passenger side of their car at a red light. The accident was severe, and for a while it seemed as if Polaski and her baby wouldn't make it out alive. However, McDale quickly sprang to action, and, ignoring his own substantial injuries, he ensured that his wife and their unborn child were out of harm's way. The two even came up with a name for their child - Edie. With the help of a few bystanders, McDale pried open the car door on Angie's side. Upon checking the other driver, McDale realized that he was already dead.

A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Upon arriving at the hospital, Polaski was hurried off to the OR. It was then that McDale's adrenaline began wearing off, and he took off his shirt to discover that he was severely injured and was bleeding internally. He coughed up blood before collapsing on the floor. The show never depicted the heartbreaking moment when Polaski came to know about her husband's death. Trent, on the other hand, soon came to visit Polaski and Edie and eventually took them to stay at his place with Betty and Nico. This sudden death initially paralyzes Trent with grief, and yet he soon bounces back to action, focusing all his energy on taking care of Edie as Polaski recovers from her grief.

Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' on ABC (Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

In a particularly moving scene, Trent made baby Edie a promise, "Alright, be of service. Hello... I'm... It's me, Will. Will Trent. Wilbur, no, Uncle Will is fine. I'm so sorry about your dad. He was a good guy. He was a friend. Your mom loves you very much; she just needs a minute. This isn't the easiest start for you. I know a little about that, but you have me, an awkward man in a suit, at your service." He further continued, "Here's the contract. I will be here, slightly terrified. I'm probably going to mess up some, but I will make sure you are okay. I'll make sure that you feel safe and loved. I'll be like your Betty, just less demanding. Deal?" 'Will Trent' is exclusively available on ABC.