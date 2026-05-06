MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Will Trent' Season 4 finale kills off another fan-favorite after Amanda Wagner's death

Trent was previously devastated by the death of Deputy Director Amanda Wagner on the ABC show, and now another major character dies in Season 4 finale.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)
Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

Season 4 of 'Will Trent' concluded on a particularly heartbreaking note. It goes without saying that the titular character, played by Ramón Rodríguez, has been dealing with a mental health crisis following the death of Sonja Sohn's Georgia Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Amanda Wagner at the hands of Adelaide's minions. Now, just after three episodes following the tragic event, the ABC show portrayed another shocking death that had the potential to throw Trent out of the fight. Nevertheless, Trent managed to hold on to the ropes and bounced back somehow, but it wasn't easy. 

A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Lynsey Weatherspoon)
A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Lynsey Weatherspoon)

The ABC show had previously revealed that Erika Christensen's Angie Polaski had gone into labor following her prolonged pregnancy. However, while she was on the way to the hospital along with her Doctor partner, Seth McDale, played by Scott Foley, an SUV rammed into the passenger side of their car at a red light. The accident was severe, and for a while it seemed as if Polaski and her baby wouldn't make it out alive. However, McDale quickly sprang to action, and, ignoring his own substantial injuries, he ensured that his wife and their unborn child were out of harm's way. The two even came up with a name for their child - Edie. With the help of a few bystanders, McDale pried open the car door on Angie's side. Upon checking the other driver, McDale realized that he was already dead. 

A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Daniel Delgado Jr.)
A still of Erika Christensen and Scott Foley in 'Will Trent' (Image Source: Disney | Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Upon arriving at the hospital, Polaski was hurried off to the OR. It was then that McDale's adrenaline began wearing off, and he took off his shirt to discover that he was severely injured and was bleeding internally. He coughed up blood before collapsing on the floor. The show never depicted the heartbreaking moment when Polaski came to know about her husband's death. Trent, on the other hand, soon came to visit Polaski and Edie and eventually took them to stay at his place with Betty and Nico. This sudden death initially paralyzes Trent with grief, and yet he soon bounces back to action, focusing all his energy on taking care of Edie as Polaski recovers from her grief. 

Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' on ABC (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)
Ramón Rodríguez in a still from 'Will Trent' on ABC (Image Source: Instagram | @willtrentabc)

In a particularly moving scene, Trent made baby Edie a promise, "Alright, be of service. Hello... I'm... It's me, Will. Will Trent. Wilbur, no, Uncle Will is fine. I'm so sorry about your dad. He was a good guy. He was a friend. Your mom loves you very much; she just needs a minute. This isn't the easiest start for you. I know a little about that, but you have me, an awkward man in a suit, at your service." He further continued, "Here's the contract. I will be here, slightly terrified. I'm probably going to mess up some, but I will make sure you are okay. I'll make sure that you feel safe and loved. I'll be like your Betty, just less demanding. Deal?" 'Will Trent' is exclusively available on ABC

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'The Bear': FX announces release date for Season 5 and it's coming sooner than you think
TV

'The Bear': FX announces release date for Season 5 and it's coming sooner than you think

The date is set for serving the final dish amid high-stakes drama, intense kitchen action, and one last shot for Carmy and his team.
5 hours ago
'Going Dutch' axed after 2 seasons and now Fox is left with just one live-action half-hour comedy
TV

'Going Dutch' axed after 2 seasons and now Fox is left with just one live-action half-hour comedy

The network canceled Denis Leary’s quirky military comedy to accommodate its new programming strategy just after two seasons.
6 hours ago
Where is Wade Wilson now? Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’ sheds light on killer sentenced for  double murder
TV

Where is Wade Wilson now? Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’ sheds light on killer sentenced for  double murder

The Netflix true-crime show has been executive-produced by Jason Blum, with Cynthia Childs returning as director, highlighting real-life crime cases.
7 hours ago
'NCIS' quietly brought back Leroy Jethro Gibbs — and we're sure you did not notice
NCIS

'NCIS' quietly brought back Leroy Jethro Gibbs — and we're sure you did not notice

Mark Harmon's legendary character returned in the penultimate episode of 'NCIS' to help a fellow agent in an unexpected manner.
8 hours ago
Has 'Will Trent' been renewed for Season 5? Everything we know after a dramatic Season 4 finale
TV

Has 'Will Trent' been renewed for Season 5? Everything we know after a dramatic Season 4 finale

Season 4 saw Ormewood becoming Trent's partner, Faith receiving dead animal in the mail, and 2 unexpected deaths, leaving fans with the same question.
9 hours ago
Who was Rif Hutton? Inside 'NCIS' emotional tribute to guest star
NCIS

Who was Rif Hutton? Inside 'NCIS' emotional tribute to guest star

‘NCIS’ honors Rif Hutton in a moving tribute as the episode ends on an emotional note, leaving fans reflecting on the veteran actor's legacy.
9 hours ago
'The Boys' Season 5: Will Sage die in episode 7? Smartest supe faces major threat from Homelander
THE BOYS (2019)

'The Boys' Season 5: Will Sage die in episode 7? Smartest supe faces major threat from Homelander

All signs point to a potential Sister Sage death at the hands of Homelander in the upcoming episode of 'The Boys,' after her plan went horribly wrong.
12 hours ago
When is Stephen Colbert's last show? 'The Late Show' gears up with star-studded guest list for farewell run
TV

When is Stephen Colbert's last show? 'The Late Show' gears up with star-studded guest list for farewell run

Stephen Colbert's late-night show enters its final stretch of episodes after CBS canceled the talk show; however, it will go out with a bang.
13 hours ago
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Bombsight holds the secret that could decide Homelander’s dark fate
THE BOYS (2019)

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Bombsight holds the secret that could decide Homelander’s dark fate

The episode drops a couple of major twists and a death that fans saw coming, but the focus continues to be on the V-One.
15 hours ago
'NCIS: Origins' 2 Finale Recap: Gibbs-Lala moment takes center stage but a kidnapping sets up major twist
NCIS

'NCIS: Origins' 2 Finale Recap: Gibbs-Lala moment takes center stage but a kidnapping sets up major twist

Gibbs and the crew solve the murder of two teenage boys in the Season 2 finale of 'NCIS: Origins'
15 hours ago