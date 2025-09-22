‘Y: Marshals’ may finally give an overlooked 'Yellowstone' character his due — and we’re here for it

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 'Y: Marshals' will focus on Luke Grime's fan-favorite character Kayce Dutton

'Y: Marshals' has to be one of the most anticipated spin-offs from the 'Yellowstone' universe. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the offshoot series will focus on Luke Grimes's character, Kayce Dutton, beyond the high-stakes rivalries of the Western drama. While many of Yellowstone's cast members are set to appear on the show, there is one character that made a brief but impactful appearance in the final season of the celebrated series. Perhaps, it's high time for this fan-favorite character to get its due, and what better than 'Y: Marshals' to do that?

A still of Luke Grimes from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Yellowstone)

The character in discussion is Jake McLaughlin's Cade McPherson. In the original series, McPherson first appears in the episode 'The Apocalypse of Change' when Kayce calls on him for help investigating Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) involvement in their father, John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) murder. McPherson reappears briefly in 'Counting Coup,' providing Kayce with the crucial information he needs to pursue Grant Horton (Matt Gerald), the man who actually pulled the trigger. Beyond these appearances, McPherson's presence is minimal, mostly over the phone, and he never truly interacts with Kayce in person. This limited screen time left him feeling like a plot device rather than a fully realized character, as per Collider.

The upcoming spin-off, 'Y: Marshals,' offers an opportunity to develop McPherson into a central figure, as he and Kayce share a deep bond from their military days, and despite long periods without contact, they clearly trust and rely on each other. Not only that, but McPherson's background as a former SEAL with ongoing government intelligence connections gives him unique skills, such as tracking people and gathering information others can't access. He also values secure, unmonitored communication, which adds layers to his character and demonstrates his vigilance.

While 'Y: Marshals' will introduce Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce's military past, viewers hope the show doesn't neglect McPherson. McPherson represents the kind of brotherhood and tactical expertise that can drive thrilling storylines, similar to shows like 'SEAL Team' or 'The Terminal List.' Exploring his character would also provide insight into McPherson's past and give audiences a more complete understanding of the military and intelligence world that shaped him. In short, if handled well, McPherson could become a standout character in the spin-off, rather than a forgotten figure from the original series.

Talking about the casting update of 'Y: Marshals,' seven new cast members, including 'Yellowstone' alums Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill, are set to appear on the show, as per Variety. The official logline of the spin-off reads "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of US Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

New series regulars include Arielle Kebbel as Belle, Ash Santos as Andrea, and Tatanka Means as Miles, all US Marshals, while Brett Cullen will recur as Harry Gifford, the head of the Montana Marshals. Notably, 'Y: Marshals' was ordered to series by CBS in May for the 2025–2026 season and is scheduled to premiere midseason.. The pilot is written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes, with Hudnut also serving as executive producer and showrunner.