‘Monster: Lizzie Borden Story’ first look is here as Ella Beatty leads franchise’s first female-focused season

The axe is swinging once again, and this time, it’s wielded by Lizzie Borden. Netflix has officially begun production on the fourth installment of ‘Monster,’ the hit true-crime anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Just days after the streamer confirmed the cameras had started rolling, behind-the-scenes images have surfaced from the Los Angeles set, giving fans their first eerie glimpse at the upcoming season. After ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ ‘The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ and ‘The Ed Gein Story,’ Murphy and Brennan are turning their gaze toward one of the most infamous women in American crime history.

Season 4, simply titled ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,’ revisits the gruesome 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden in Fall River, Massachusetts. The crimes made nationwide headlines and cemented Lizzie Borden’s place in the annals of true-crime legend. Though Lizzie was ultimately acquitted of killing her father and stepmother, the macabre details have kept her name alive in dark folklore for more than a century. Now, ‘Monster’ aims to peel back the layers of myth and notoriety to explore the woman behind the legend. Leading the cast this season is Ella Beatty, who steps into the role of Lizzie Borden, according to ScreenRant.

Here's your first behind the scenes looks at MONSTER season 4 covering Lizzie Borden!



We've got first look behind the snaps of Ella Beatty, Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps and Rebecca Hall.



📸 https://t.co/Yj15sQQekg pic.twitter.com/Xo3A1CT2KV — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 13, 2025

Beatty takes the spotlight from Season 3’s lead, Charlie Hunnam, who returns in a surprising twist. This time, he’s portraying Lizzie’s father, Andrew Borden. Also joining the ensemble are Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, Billie Lourd as Lizzie’s sister Emma, Jessica Barden as Lizzie’s close friend Nance O’Neill, and Vicky Krieps, returning from Season 3, as the Bordens’ maid, Bridget Sullivan. Behind the camera, Max Winkler will direct the premiere episode, setting the tone for what’s expected to be another unsettling deep dive into America’s fascination with murder and notoriety. Recent on-set photos, shared by What’s On Netflix, have already sparked intrigue.

Hunnam was spotted in costume. He was wearing a brown robe, a full beard, and long curls, giving off an almost saint-like appearance as he stepped into character as the ill-fated Andrew Borden. Ella Beatty, meanwhile, was photographed between takes in a delicate pink dress and floral headpiece, standing alongside Krieps in what appeared to be a domestic scene. Another image captured Hall peering hauntingly from a window in a striking purple period gown. Meanwhile, background extras filled the streets in full 19th-century attire, helping to recreate the quiet tension of Fall River on the eve of its most infamous crime.

Production on ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ is expected to run through the holidays and continue into early 2026, with a tentative wrap date set for March. While Netflix hasn’t revealed a premiere date, fans can likely expect a Fall 2026 release, based on the turnaround pattern of earlier seasons. Furthermore, this new installment marks a major shift for the ‘Monster’ anthology, introducing its first female focus. As cameras continue to roll on Los Angeles streets transformed into 1890s Massachusetts, the world waits to see how ‘Monster’ will reimagine the woman who, more than a century later, still haunts America’s collective imagination.