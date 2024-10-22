'Lioness' Season 1 Recap: Here's everything you need to remember as Season 2 inches closer

Contains spoilers for 'Lioness'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The stakes are set to escalate as Cruz Manuelos's (Laysla De Oliveira) thrilling espionage quest is set to take unexpected twists and turns in 'Lioness' Season 2. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the spy thriller follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña) as she conducts an undercover operation to take down a terrorist cell from within. To do this, Cruz, a Force Recon Marine, is recruited.

As the narrative progresses, Cruz must handle the complexity of her clandestine mission while still managing her personal life. The drama features a rich cast, starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Laysla De Oliveira, whose Season 1 concluded on a surprising note with Cruz making a decision that may be too much for her to bear in Season 2.

What happens in the finale of 'Lioness' Season 1?

Laysla De Oliveira and Stephanie Nur in a stillf from 'Lioness' (@paramount+)

The 'Lioness' Season 1 was mostly about the CIA's Lioness Program, an all-female team assigned to fight terrorism. Cruz, who is tasked with dismantling a terrorist network, is at the center of the narrative. Cruz's complex feelings for Aaliyah (Stephanie Nur), the daughter of a deadly terrorist, grew over the season, which ultimately affected her judgment and mission goals.

Cruz's inner struggle reaches a climax in a dramatic ending when Aaliyah's fiancé, Ehsan (Ray Corasani), confronts her after learning who she really is. Cruz fatally stabs Ehsan and Aaliyah's father, Asmar Ali Amroh (Bassem Youssef), in self-defense before barely escaping with the assistance of her crew. There was still uncertainty at the conclusion of the season over Cruz's future and her capacity to balance her personal and professional obligations.

Cruz Manuelos severs ties with the Lioness program in 'Lioness' Season 1

Laysla De Oliveira in a still from 'Lioness' (@paramount+)

Cruz completes her task by killing Asmar in the eventful finale of 'Lioness' Season 1, but she quickly loses faith in the Lioness organization. Not only that, but she blames Joe for transforming her into someone she despises. Despite Joe's frequent reassurances, Cruz decides to leave the program, hellbent on cutting connections with Joe and the Lioness.

Cruz also mentions that Aaliyah's future children will hear of their grandfather's death, hinting that fresh threats will emerge regardless of how many terrorists are killed. Given this dramatic finale, Cruz's inclusion in a second season appears doubtful, but I am confident she will return to the series as the stakes appear to be high this time.

Joe's dual life takes a toll on her in 'Lioness' Season 1

Zoe Saldana in a still from 'Lioness' (Paramount+/@ryangreen)

Joe juggled her job as a CIA officer with her position as a mother since the first episode of 'Lioness'. Her fragile relationship with her husband, Neal (Dave Annable), deteriorates owing to her high-stakes job. However, the accident involving her daughter Kate (Hannah Love Lanier) served as a wake-up call for her.

Before starting on Cruz's mission in Mallorca, Joe told Neal that she would return to a desk job. However, everything does not always go as planned, and after the mission's emotional toll, Joe breaks down, displaying her inner turmoil. The season's end left Joe's future undetermined, although it hinted at her potential departure from fieldwork.

Edwin Mullin opposed Asmar Ali Amrohi's killing in 'Lioness' Season 1

Morgan Freeman in a still from 'Lioness' (@paramount+)

The first season of 'Lioness' was also packed with political intrigue, which adds a fascinating depth to the storyline. Toward the end of the season, it was revealed that the US government had differing opinions about murdering terrorist Asmar.

Now, if the man was on the CIA's kill list, why didn't the government want to kill him? It turns out that the Secretary of State, Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman), opposes it because of Asmar's influence in the oil business. Mullins worried his death would harm Middle Eastern relations and stymie attempts to minimize the United States' reliance on fossil fuels. However, as we all know, Asmar was killed by Cruz in the Season 1 finale, which foiled Mullins' ambitions.

How to stream 'Lioness'?

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana in a still from 'Lioness' (Paramount+/@greglewis)

You may watch the program on Paramount+. However, you must have an exclusive subscription to the streaming service. The Essential Plan is $7.99 a month and gives you access to a large library of on-demand video, live streaming of CBD and other TV series, and reduced advertising.

The Premium Plan costs $12.99 per month and includes all of the Essential Plan's features, an ad-free experience, access to additional exclusive content, and the opportunity to download new material for offline watching.

'Lioness' trailer