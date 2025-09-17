‘Tulsa King’ gets major release update before season 3, and it’s exactly what Sheridan fans were hoping for

Is ‘Tulsa King’ coming back for season 4? Well, Paramount+ just dropped a major news and it seems like we're in for a ride

Paramount+ has shared a new update on the future of Taylor Sheridan's drama series 'Tulsa King' ahead of the season 3 premiere. According to Collider, the mob drama starring the iconic Sylvester Stallone has been renewed for a fourth season. Yeah, you read that right. 'Tulsa King' has been a hit among fans since it debuted on the streaming platform in 2022. The third season of the crime series is set to premiere on September 21, 2025, on Paramount+. In the show's upcoming season, fans will get to meet some new villains, including the Dunmires, a ruthless old-money family that challenges Dwight Manfredi's growing empire.

The news about the renewal of 'Tulsa King' is hardly surprising, considering the show's incredible track record. Notably, 'Tulsa King' was the #1 global Paramount+ Original in 2024. The show was also featured on the Top 10 Original Series list across all streaming services in Q4. The second season of the show broke previous records for the platform, raking in 21.1 million global viewers for its premiere episode, making it the most-watched debut in the history of Paramount+.

In 'Tulsa King' Season 3, the empire of Dwight Manfredi (played by Sylvester Stallone) will expand, and so will the threats. Dwight and his crew will have to pull all the stops to fight the Dunmires, a family that doesn’t play by the old-world rules of the mob. Now, Dwight's primary objective is not just the empire, but it's to protect his family from his enemies. Along with Stallone, the show also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany and the iconic Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr.