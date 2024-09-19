Is 'The Golden Bachelorette' the best ABC reality show ever? Fans have delivered their verdict

'The Golden Bachelorette' debut left fans teary-eyed and entertained with heartfelt conversations, touching stories, and an impromptu pickleball game

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' was a natural follow-up to 'The Golden Bachelor', which elevated reality TV to unprecedented heights, ignited a brand that had been dormant for more than 20 years, and soared in viewership. The only task left was selecting the perfect Golden Gal to lead the inaugural season.

'The Bachelor' expands its age range to show that finding love later in life is still possible. 'The Golden Bachelorette' is the latest spin-off from the franchise, following the debut of 'The Golden Bachelor' series in September of last year.

'The Golden Bachelorette' is the latest spin-off from the franchise, following the debut of 'The Golden Bachelor' (@abc)

After the older participants engaged in an impromptu pickleball match on the first night, viewers of 'The Golden Bachelorette' argue that this wholesome reality dating show is unmatched. Social media users expressed their belief that the first season of 'The Golden Bachelorette', a spin-off series of Bachelor Nation, was better than 'The Bachelorette'.

Following heartfelt repartee, heartwarming tales of widows and lovers, and an impromptu pickleball match, viewers were left thoroughly entertained and moved to tears as the first episode concluded. On X, one fan wrote, "This is why the golden seasons are so much better, they aren't mad when their time is interrupted, instead they all play a game together." Another person chimed in, "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS!!!"

One fan wrote, "Keith got the first impression rose and the men are all congratulating him." Another fan noted, "The wholesomeness of this moment."

One fan said, "No because idk how Joan is going to eliminate anyone. All of these men are precious." Another noted, "You know what these men have? HOBBIES! PASSIONS!! INTERESTS!!! They’re not here looking for Instagram followers or clout and that’s what makes it so authentic."

You know what these men have? HOBBIES! PASSIONS!! INTERESTS!!!



'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors came bearing noodle soup and hearing aids

The first Golden Bachelorette returned to the house and reconnected with host Jesse Palmer as her 24 suitors, aged 57 to 69, celebrated with champagne in their limos, equipped with their hearing aids. With that, her second adventure began! First out of the limousine was Pascal, a Parisian. The 69-year-old salon owner who moved to Chicago charmed Joan with his "very sexy accent" and charisma, setting the tone for a hopeful evening.

Kim, a Washington-born pilot, aged 69, followed shortly after. While he received applause from Joan upon arrival, it was Chock, a 60-year-old insurance executive from Kansas, who made the first truly memorable entrance. Chock left with a jar of his own "Chock-a-noodle" soup, asked Joan to try it, and casually promised to cook it for her family when they visit Hometown in remembrance of Joan's well-known chicken noodle soup.

Jonathan, a 61-year-old shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa, made a particularly memorable introduction when he showed up blindfolded to emphasize the significant influence Joan's remarks about feeling invisible had on him. Gary, a 65-year-old Palm Desert, California resident and retired financial professional, enlivened the premiere with his dazzling demeanor, impressive driveway dancing routines, and priceless candid interviews.

As he stepped out of the vehicle, Jack, a 68-year-old caterer from Chicago, Illinois, shouted out 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra while sporting a pink jacket. He quickly became an early star of the show thanks to his humorous commentary, which was seamlessly woven into each episode. Keith, 62, stepped out as a station wagon pulled into the driveway with baggage strapped to the top. He said, "Like this sweet ride?" and then offered to get in and head to the beach for a tailgate with cheese, crackers, and wine.

Just as Bachelor Nation thought they'd seen every potential suitor for Joan, a final limousine arrived. Out stepped a tall woman into the driveway, surprising everyone. Did you not forget about Kelsey Anderson and her beloved father, Mark? Thus, it appears like Mark could be staying for a while.

Jack Lencioni sang Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' for Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette' (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors cooked and played together

What shocked us (and Joan!) the most about this premiere was how amiable, sensitive, vulnerable, and at ease these older guys were with one another, even if Pascal stole Joan before she could finish her toast to her 24 men. At the inaugural Golden Bachelorette cocktail party, there were lots of great discussions, giggles, and even a big pickleball "game."

When Gerry Turner watches this, he will undoubtedly have severe FOMO! Joan dreamed of taking Pascal on an impromptu trip to Paris, discovered that Bob had been struck by lightning for an astonishing twelve minutes and hoped "lightning will strike twice" with them, melted over a heartfelt poem written by Jonathan, and enjoyed a home-cooked dinner prepared with love by Jack. Jack even gave the camera crew a tour of the mansion before casually preparing rice with shallots and mushrooms, tenderloin medallions, and asparagus with hollandaise sauce.

Jack Lencioni and Charles L in the kitchen of 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion (@abc)

Joan Vassos gave 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitors special Father's Day surprise

Even though Chef Jack cooked an excellent meal and the gentlemen listed above came to their A-game, Keith, a 62-year-old girl dad from San Jose, California, also known as the station wagon guy, was the one who made the initial impression. We watched them bond over shared interests, including trips to the beach and games of cornhole, throughout the episode.

After kissing each other, Joan confided to the cameras that she felt optimistic about him. Though the first impression rose was limited to one, Joan gave each man in the house a unique surprise on the first night.

She gathered them in the living room and wheeled over a television to play a compilation of uplifting movies from the men' loved ones, parents, and children. Maxim, the son of Pascal, committed to not throwing a party on Saturday night. We also got to know Sofia, Charles's daughter, who imparted some of his fatherly wisdom. Before we knew it, Joan had moved her entire group of men to tears.

We met parents, grandkids, and other influential people in the lives of the cast members. The first episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette' was primarily a love fest, although Joan had to sadly say goodbye to several guys before the night was out.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles L got a special video message from his daughter (@abc)

