Who is Gary Levingston? Music icon's godson ready to woo 'The Golden Bachelorette' with killer moves

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Gary Levingston is a brilliant musician

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA: You can never be too sure when you will find the one. On the first season of 'The Golden Bachelorette', a man from Palm Desert could find the love of his life at the renowned Agoura Hills Bachelor mansion.

The newest Bachelor spinoff series has twenty-four senior men from throughout the nation vying for Joan Vassos's affection. There has previously been more than one Bachelor or Bachelorette show with connections to the Coachella Valley.

Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial planner from New Jersey married 72-year-old Indiana widower Gerry Turner in ABC's first-ever 'Golden Bachelor', in a live broadcast that was recorded at the La Quinta Resort & Club in January. Regretfully, a few months later, the couple broke up.

In this debut season of 'The Golden Bachelorette', 65-year-old Gary Levingston from Palm Desert has come to find true love.

Gary Levingston with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (Instsagram/@gllevingston)

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston is the godson of Tina Turner

Gary said, "Can't wait to share my journey," with two rose emojis next to a photo of him and Joan that he had uploaded on Instagram. The Valley resident was seen briefly discussing pickleball in a 'The Golden Bachelorette' promotional video.

If that doesn't scream "Coachella Valley local," we don't know what does. Though fans at home will have to wait before meeting Gary on the show, ABC offered a short biography and a few amusing facts about him.

One person says about Gary, "A zest for life that lights up every room he enters." He likes to play golf, watch 'The View', and take spin classes in his spare time.

In addition, he loves to sing and dance and is the godson of the late Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston is related to Tina Turner (Facebook/@garylevingstonproductions, Instagram/@tinaturner)

Does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston have any children?

The endearing father of two said he is eager to find his true love. Gary wants to travel the world with a wise, compassionate, and kind lady.

It is our hope that Joan will be prepared for her journey with Gary, since he has a desire to purchase a house in the South of France!

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston (Instsagram/@gllevingston)

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston do for work?

As Chairman, President, and CEO, Gary is a dynamic, results-driven leader with extensive experience in operations, company growth, management, and large-scale project management, per his LinkedIn. He is acknowledged as a high performer who consistently grows the business and goes above and beyond what is expected of him by building trusting, cooperative relationships with stakeholders at all organizational levels.

Gary's outstanding communication abilities enable him to provide clients with creative leadership and practical methods. He has a proven track record of inspiring workers and building high-performing teams, which has increased company growth and profitability.

Gary is a creative problem solver who can quickly adjust to the priorities and demands of fast-paced situations.

Gary graduated from USC Marshall School of Business with a master's degree in finance. He also attended the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts to study documentary filmmaking.

Gary began his professional career in Cathedral City as the Chairman of the Board at the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. As the Chairman, President, and CEO of Gary Levingston Productions, LLC, he began a new chapter in his career in 2013.

He currently works for Claropool California, Inc. as the Chief Operating Officer.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Gary Levingston (Facebook/@garylevingstonproductions)

Season 1 of 'The Golden Bachelorette' will premiere on ABC with a 2-hour episode on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 pm ET, with fresh episodes released weekly on Wednesdays.