'The Golden Bachelorette' has fans in tears, here are the top 5 most emotional moments

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: The premiere episode of ABC's highly anticipated spin-off dating show, 'The Golden Bachelorette' was no less than an emotional rollercoaster ride. In simple words, it was a whirlwind of emotions packed with lots of tears and laughter.

Amid the episode, we found ourselves in a puddle of tears and needed a couple of tissues to get through some moving moments shared between the cast and crew of the show. Not only us, but the contestants too shed plenty of tears during the episode. The episode featured several heartwarming scenes that impacted fans as well.

Pascal Ibgui shares his son's letter with Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

During the first episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Pascal Ibgui, the 69-year-old French salon owner was seen working his charm and aura on Joan Vassos. This smooth operator's French accent helped him woo Joan during their first interaction. “I feel like the luckiest person in the world,” he told Joan after stepping out of the limo.

It seems like Pascal only has eyes for Joan on the ABC dating show. After the arrival of all the 24 suitors, Pascal wasted no time and approached Joan for a quick chat. “When I found out it was you, I was 100 percent in. If it wasn't for you, Joan, I wouldn’t be here today. I just want you to know that," he said.

Soon after, Pascal showed a beautiful letter to Joan that was penned by his son on the occasion of Father's Day. Joan was happy to read the letter and she told Pascal, "I’m glad you came."

Jack Lencioni prepares a meal for Joan Vassos on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Ladies and gentlemen, a man who cooks for his woman deserves all the love and attention in the world. We have a retired chef named Jack Lencioni on 'The Golden Bachelorette' and he made sure to impress Joan with his amazing culinary skills.

Jack made up a delicious dish to woo Joan and he managed to win her heart with his cooking. Talking of his entrance, Jack hopped out of the limo while wearing a pink blazer and then, he serenaded Joan with Frank Sinatra's popular song 'I Did It My Way.'

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Keith Gordon shares his occupation is being a 'girl dad'

Our hearts melted as soon as Keith Gordon, one of the suitors on ABC's dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette' revealed that being a girl dad was his occupation. His love life has been full of hardships and complications, however, he didn't let that affect him as he still believes in true love.

Keith is a doting father to his three girls. Over the years, Keith has left no stone unturned to give a good upbringing to his three daughters. Speaking of Keith and Joan, It looks like the two of them hit it off instantly as he managed to get the first impression rose.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles L opens up about his wife’s passing

During the premiere episode, plenty of tears were shed because of 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles L as he recalled some beautiful memories of his late wife. Charles and his wife were married for 36 years before her tragic demise. Charles's words struck a chord with the audiences and he has made quite a special place in the hearts of the fans.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Mark Anderson says hummingbird reminds him of his wife

'The Bachelor' Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson's father Mark Anderson is also looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelorette.' In the first episode, Kelsey introduced her dad Mark to Joan and it seems like Joan likes Mark. “You can just call me ‘mom,’” Joan told Kelsey.

Later in the episode, Mark broke down in tears after seeing a hummingbird that reminded him of his late wife. "This hummingbird comes up. It's like my wife was there, and she's saying, "This is right," he said.

