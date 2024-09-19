Who is Jack Lencioni? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ suitor’s fashion sense raises eyebrows on ABC show

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jack Lencioni who is a retired chef grabs eyeballs due to his fashion choices

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Jack Lencioni is letting his outfit do the talking! The 68-year-old retired chef and restaurant owner made quite an entrance in the premiere episode of the ABC dating show.

For his first meeting with Joan Vassos, Jack donned a bold salmon blazer paired with a white shirt and pants. In the past, we have seen a few 'Bachelor' stars including Joey Graziadei in a similar outfit.

However, the tag on Jack's pink blazer caught the eagle-eyed fans' attention. Jack seemed so thrilled to meet Joan that he forgot to take at himself before leaving the limo. Doing a fit check could have been a good idea, Jack.

Jack could have paid more attention to his outfit before his initial encounter with Joan. First impressions are very important, especially in dating shows. These impressions instantly paint an image of the contestant in the viewers's mind.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jack Lencioni with Joan Vassos (Instagram/@lencionijack)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jack Lencioni loves cooking

Jack Lencioni, one of the contestants vying for Joan Vassos's love on 'The Golden Bachelorette' spends a large amount of his time in the kitchen. This suitor wants to impress Joan by treating her with a delicious five-star meal.

We are pretty sure that Jack's culinary skills will help him to bag some extra brownie points from Joan. For the last many decades, Jack managed to cater banquet halls across the Calumet Region. Jack alongside his brother Dave started Lencioni Catering.

The Lencioni brothers kicked off their catering venture on Ridge Road in Lansing before shifting to Lynwood where they got a hold of the 8200-square-foot Dolton Elks club. Currently operated by the Jaroksy family, Lencioni's pubs and restaurants continue to run at 3325 Glenwood Dyer Road.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jack Lencioni has a passion for cooking (Instagram/@lencionijack)

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Jack Lencioni is a big romantic

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jack Lencioni has a big personality and loves to make everyone around him laugh with his funny jokes and banter. Last year, Jack took a solo trip to Italy and realized that it would be great to have a companion to travel the world with.

Jack is a hopeful romantic and he dreams of confessing his love to his partner each day. He wants to start his day by saying those three sweet words and end it with some tender moments of affection. Jack is ready to find out if Joan is the woman of his dreams or not.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jack Lencioni is a romantic at heart (Instagram/@lencionijack)

Will Jack Lencioni make it to Joan Vassos's final four?

The answer to the above question is a big no. According to the spoilers provided by the popular blogger, Reality Steve, Jack Lencioni will not make it to Joan Vassos's top four contestants. As of this moment, it's not known how far Jack will make it on 'The Golden Bachelorette', a spin-off of ABC's most popular dating show.

Jack Lencioni didn't make it to Joan Vassos's final four (Instagram/@lencionijack)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.