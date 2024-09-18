Who is Kim Buike? 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor opens up about struggles of dating in 60s

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: Kim Buike, 69, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' was born on October 1, 1954. Kim has had a distinguished career as a retired navy captain, where he has gained not only leadership skills but also a wealth of life experience. On the ABC show, Kim has openly shared his insights and reflections on the unique challenges and complexities of dating in one's sixties or seventies.

Kim's openness about these issues sheds light on the realities faced by many individuals in his age group, highlighting both the difficulties and the opportunities that come with seeking companionship later in life. In a recent Instagram video promoting their new show, he discussed the various challenges seniors face when it comes to dating. The heartfelt revelations struck a chord with many viewers, particularly those who are navigating the complexities of finding love in their 50s, 60s, and beyond. “Starting to date again was hard,” Kim shared.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Kim Buike lost his wife Mary to ovarian cancer

In a recent Instagram post, Kim Buike took a moment to share his thoughts and feelings about his late wife Mary, reflecting on the profound impact her death has had on his life. Along with this, he also acknowledged that September holds special significance as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

"September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. My wife Mary died 7 years ago after fighting this horrible disease for 3 years. She was only 54 years old. Learn more about her cancer story by watching the YouTube video titled: Rivkin Center Kim & Mary Buike Story," he wrote.

"There is no screening test for this cancer. It's important to know the symptoms and seek second opinions. Organizations like the Rivkin Center (rivkin.org) that provide ovarian cancer education and fund research to fight this deadliest of the female cancers are worth supporting," Kim added.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Kim Buike wishes to take Joan Vassos for a sailboat date

Kim Buike is all set to embark on a romantic adventure with Joan Vassos. As a retired naval officer, he finds immense joy in spending time aboard his beloved sailboat. His dream is to take Joan on a breathtaking sunset cruise, where they can enjoy the beauty of the horizon as the sun dips below the water. Known for his strong sense of integrity, Kim believes in embracing life to the fullest, no matter what stage he’s in. He is a genuinely sincere and generous individual, taking great pride in being both a father and a grandfather.

Kim is eager to find love and is dedicated to making his future partner feel truly cherished. When it comes to his ideal evening, he envisions a cozy night spent cooking dinner together and then relishing their meal in the comfort of their backyard. He has a fondness for classic cocktails, particularly an old-fashioned, and looks forward to raising a toast to celebrate the connection he hopes to build with Joan, believing they could be the perfect match.

'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres on September 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET on ABC.