5 major mistakes 'Dexter: Original Sin' must avoid making to retain OG fanbase

'Dexter: Original Sin' must avoid the pitfalls that have sunk many other prequels

The prequel of 'Dexter' is finally arriving on Friday, December 13 and we couldn't be more excited. The Showtime crime series has been our favorite ever since it first premiered in 2006. With a prequel, showrunner Clyde Phillips makes a bold choice of expanding the iconic franchise.

However, with great potential comes great responsibility. Prequels generally have a reputation for not living up to the standards of the original shows and movies. Take 'Dune: Prophecy' for example. The HBO show had a legacy of bestselling novels and blockbuster movies but turned out to be nothing but a disappointment. To not join the long list of unsuccessful prequels, 'Dexter: Original Sin' will have to overcome certain challenges such as:

1. Young Dexter needs real stakes

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

One biggest challenges with 'Original Sin' is that we kinda know how it's gonna end. The fate of Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson in 'Original Sin') is already known-- he gets away with all the crimes and turns into the infamous anti-hero. Now, this is one problem that comes attached to all prequels. So what 'Original Sin' needs to do is raise the stakes (both physical and emotional) for the protagonist. He needs to be put in real danger where he and his family and friends could face unpredictable fates. This is the only way fans would remain hooked throughout the plot, eager to find out what happens next.

2. 'Dexter: Original Sin' shouldn't feel dragged

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

Creators nowadays find it tempting to keep every episode at least an hour long. Some even want to stretch it to multiple seasons, even when it's not required. 'Original Sin' needs to avoid this because more seasons mean closer it will arrive to the timeline of the original series. Now I can't see any fun in that. The show must focus on giving us a peek into Dexter's young days with a purposeful arc and end his story with a satisfying end. There should be a gap between the two timelines for the story to breathe.

3. Don't mess with Dexter's established lore

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

Prequels have a tough job of expanding the universe without contradicting it. 'Dexter' and its continuation series 'Dexter: New Blood' have laid down several backstories, rules, and relationships between characters. The prequel now has to pay close attention to the established lore. It must avoid any inconsistencies, failing which would attract outrage from the loyal fanbase.

4. 'Dexter: Original Sin' needs to avoid flashbacks

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

'Dexter' and 'New Blood' have often incorporated flashbacks to enrich their storytelling. But since 'Original Sin' is a prequel that gives us a peek into Dexter's past, any further flashbacks must be avoided.

5. 'Dexter: Original Sin' needs to have strong supporting characters

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

Dexter Morgan is definitely the star of the show but we don't want the prequel to revolve solely around him. We need strong supporting characters with good arcs that would push Dexter's story in a more engaging and meaningful way. But at the same time, they must not overshadow our anti-hero. Let's see if the writers are able to balance this out.

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer

'Dexter: Original Sin' will premiere on December 13, on Paramount+ with Showtime