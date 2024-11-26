‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ trailer promises triple the fun and thrill

On Monday, November 25, Paramount Pictures dropped the second trailer for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and it's everything we hoped for and more! The upcoming film is the third installment of Jeff Fowler's adaptation of the popular video game series by Sega.

The new trailer offered a glimpse into some jaw-dropping visuals and heart-pounding chases. It shows Sonic and friends teaming up with Robotnik, but it’s not what it seems. Instead, Robotnik and Shadow appear to be joining forces in a world-domination plot. You'll also spot some Easter eggs, like nods to the Shadow the Hedgehog video game, including Shadow wielding weapons.

What to expect in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'?

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (Paramount Pictures, Sega of America, Inc.)

In the upcoming installment, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are up against a powerful and mysterious new adversary called Shadow the Hedgehog. In order to stop Shadow and protect the planet, the trio makes an unlikely alliance with Dr Robotnik. The dynamic is intriguing but betrayals could shake Sonic's world.

The film is loaded with action, humor, and speed as Sonic and his trusty pals prepare for their biggest adventure yet. Another interesting aspect lies in the casting of the film. While Ben Schwartz returns to voice the character of Sonic, Keanu Reeves lends his voice to Shadow. Jim Carrey makes a wholesome return as Dr Robotnik. The film will honor its Sega roots while appealing to audiences of all ages. From nostalgic gamers to new fans, this film aims to please everyone.

When will 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' release?

Jim Carrey in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' (Paramount Pictures, Sega of America, Inc.)

Similar to the previous two installments, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' is taking the theatrical route for release. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film will arrive in cinemas in the United States on Friday, December 20. The advance sale of tickets is now open.

The film will be later released digitally on Paramount+. The digital release date hasn’t been announced yet, but fans can likely expect at least a three-month wait after the theatrical premiere before it hits streaming platforms.