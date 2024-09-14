'Watch Dogs' gets major cast update as the video game adaptation finally wraps filming

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: For all you video game lovers out there, remember 'Watch Dogs'? Yes, I'm talking about that game where you step into the shoes of a hacker seeking revenge. Well, we have some exciting news for you. Filming has wrapped on the 'Watch Dogs' movie, based on the popular video game. Ubisoft and New Regency shared a photo on X to celebrate the wrap of the movie by sharing a photo of director Mathieu Turi on Friday, September 13.

The movie stars Tom Blyth, 'The Hunger Games' prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', and Sophia Wilde from 'Talk to Me'. Now that filming is complete, we can't wait to see the 'Watch Dogs' world come to life on the big screen, especially those CTOS hacking visuals!

Will the 'Watch Dogs' movie actually be good?

One big question about 'Watch Dogs' is whether it will live up to expectations. It's been in the works for over 10 years, so there's a risk that the film might be a disappointment. Ubisoft has had a mix of hits and misses with adaptations, so it's hard to know what to expect.

Ubisoft is working with New Regency, the studio behind the not-so-great 'Assassin's Creed' movie in 2016. However, New Regency has also made some amazing films like '12 Years a Slave', 'The Revenant', and 'Birdman'. Additionally, Ubisoft did a great job with the 'Captain Laserhawk' Netflix series, based on 'Rayman' although it might be too early to decide whether 'Watch Dogs' will be a success or not. Let's hope Ubisoft and New Regency can avoid making another flop like 'Borderlands' at least!

What do we know about the 'Watch Dogs' film?

Ubisoft first announced the 'Watch Dogs' movie in 2013, but it's taken a while to get up and going. Initially, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were on board, but they left the project in March 2024. Now, Mathieu Turi is at the helm, directing the film with a screenplay by Christie LeBlanc and Victoria Bata. Turi is known for his work on 'Hostile', 'Meander', and 'The Deep Dark'.

Excitingly, Sophie Wilde, who starred in 'Talk to Me' and 'The Portable Door', is taking on the lead role alongside Tom Blyth, who played Coriolanus Snow in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'. The team behind the movie includes producers Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Margaret Boykin. The plot details are under wraps for now, and we're still waiting for a release date from Sony Pictures Releasing, let's hope it's as soon as next year!