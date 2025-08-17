Michael Bublé keeps his promise as he collabs with ‘The Voice’ contestant, and it’s everything we hoped for

With two back-to-back wins, Michael Bublé is one of the most sought-after coaches on 'The Voice.' The singer and songwriter is celebrated for his supportive and empathetic coaching style, and the latest reports suggest he is exactly the same even beyond the show. Keeping his promise to a former 'The Voice' winner, Bublé is not only collaborating but also recruiting some legendary names in the music industry to make their project grander than ever.

The winner in the discussion is Sofronio Vasquez, who won 'The Voice' Season 26 in December 2024 under Bublé's partnership. At the time, Bublé had promised a future collaboration with Vasquez. That promise is now coming to life, as on Wednesday, August 6, Bublé shared on Instagram that he and Sofronio met with music icons Paul Anka, songwriter and producer David Foster, and sound engineer Jorge Vivo for a combined lunch and studio session, as per Good Housekeeping. In the caption, Bublé explained the importance of having such industry veterans involved in this stage of Sofronio’s career, highlighting how their past work and guidance continue to shape his musical journey.

Bublé shared his excitement about working with Vasquez and music legends, writing, "@paulankaofficial and @davidfoster took me under their wings at the very start of my journey and it obviously changed my life. They believed in me when nobody knew my name. Now, together, we get to do the same for @sofroniovasquez. This is what music is about. Legacy, love, and lifting each other up. I can't wait for you all to hear it. @nbc @nbcthevoice." Vasquez also left a warm note on Buble's Instagram post, saying in Filipino, "Kulang ang pasasalamat galing sa aking puso" ("the gratitude from my heart"), and added, "Love you, Sir. May God bless more your heart."

Fans loved seeing Bublé continue to support Vasquez in this next step of his career and appreciated that the two remained in touch months after 'The Voice' Season 26. A fan commented, "Awww that's amazing.. he got help from the best," while another added, "That’s wonderful! It’s a gift to hand to others." A fan remarked, "Lucky man! Sofronio you are surrounded by the best ever music icons in the music industry. You are so blessed! Thanks to MB for bringing you where you are now."

Another wrote, "You've earned all that love and support as you are a beautiful man." Meanwhile a fan wrote, "This is amazing the power team will lead this young man onto the right path." Notably, Bublé is recently grabbed major attention on TikTok by posting a video of him using a playful old face filter that transformed him into a silver-haired, wrinkled version of himself while casually sipping a drink to DJ Kool's 'Let Me Clear My Throat,' per Yahoo! Entertainment.

The back-to-back winning coach of 'The Voice' then humorously returned to his present-day look, crediting the show's hair and makeup team for the quick transformation. Captioning the video, Bublé quipped, "It's incredible what the right lighting can do," adding that the clip was a lighthearted "before and after I go into hair and makeup" peek behind the scenes of the show, giving fans a fun glimpse at life on 'The Voice' set.