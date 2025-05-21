‘The Voice’ just crowned its 2025 winner after a thrilling finale — and it wasn’t who anyone expected

‘The Voice’ finale had it all — star-studded performances, emotional duets, and a shock winner that no one saw coming

'The Voice' season 27 had a nail-biting two-day night finale that kept the viewers engaged, the coaches cheering, the five finalists eyeing the $100,000 cash prize, and a life-changing record deal with Universal Music Group. The suspense was killing until it was finally announced on May 20th that fan favorite Adam David from Michael Bublé's team had been declared the winner. This certainly calls for a round of applause for Bublé since he just secured a second consecutive win as a coach. The Florida-based music prodigy beat Jadyn Cree, Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Jaelen Johnston.

Hosted by Carson Daly, the finale was divided into two star-studded nights. On May 19th, the finalists stood a chance to display their singing talent for the last time as the audience voted by performing two songs, while on May 20th, the second night, they jammed with their respective coaches. David rendered two emotional numbers on night one, 'You Are So Beautiful' by Joe Cocker and 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll. Cree stuck with love ballads 'Lose You to Love Me' by Selena Gomez and 'Come On Eileen' by Dexys Midnight Runners. Johnston picked up two country classics, 'What Was I Thinkin' by Dierks Bentley and 'Cold' by Chris Stapleton.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman's style was punk rock, 'Wish You Were Here' by Pink Floyd, and 'Wildflower' by Billie Eilish. Renzo rendered R&B hits 'Fly Away' by Lenny Kravitz and 'Lover, You Should’ve Come Over' by Jeff Buckley. On the second night, the famous five finalists of 'The Voice' came together to belt out the classic indie number - Bastille’s 'Pompeii'. Then it was time for the coaches to shine with their respective artists. John Legend and Renzo went with former 'One Direction' star Harry Styles, 'As It Was'. Kelsea Ballerini and Johnston dominated with their country pick, 'Whiskey Lullaby' by Alison Krauss and Brad Paisley. The winning team, Bublé and David, jammed over folk rock, 'The Weight' by The Band. Bublé returned to perform with Cree the popular pop number, 'I Got You Babe' by Sonny & Cher.

Finally, 'Maroon 5' frontman Adam Levine and Flores-Wiseman teamed up to perform the legendary rock number by The Beatles, 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps', as per Today. The night was not over yet; key performances by music industry stalwarts were lined up for the audience. Former coaches Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson made a shocking comeback on the grand finale stage. Shelton performed his recent smash hit track 'Texas' and Clarkson rendered her latest haunting love ballad 'Where Have You Been'. Others on the lineup were James Bay and Sheryl Crow, who performed their new duet 'You and Me Time'. Joe Jonas caught the audience's attention with his latest single 'Heart by Heart'.

Johnston from team Ballerini came in second place, followed by team Legend's Renzo, while Flores-Wiseman, from Levine's team, grabbed the fourth place, and team Bublé's Cree took the fifth place. David, who got lucky with the 'instant save' during the semi-finals, made a steady effort to improve his performances amid his recovery from addiction and is now finally the winner of season 27. NBC's 'The Voice' season 28 and fan favorite coaches are set to return during the fall.